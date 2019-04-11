Entrepreneurs, Imaging and Branding in the Cannabis Business

Elisha Millan, the owner of Grass Roots Health and founder of Fund 129 Steven Trenk, the founder and Managing Member of Lizada Capital LLC Mason Ghrannie, the Vice President of CBD’R US

Entrepreneurs Uprooting the Cannabis Industry

I was suddenly in the shoes of the claimants I dealt with daily. In 2016 I began taking CBD and immediately noticed a difference in the quality of my sleep [..] I noticed more positive health changes.” — Elisha Millan, owner of Grass Roots Health & founder of Fund 129

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions, but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.Fotis Georgiadis interviewed Elisha Millan, the owner of Grass Roots Health and founder of Fund 129, a philanthropy with the dual goals of promoting hemp-as-healthcare treatments and providing aid for individuals recovering from opiate abuse.The use of CBD over the past few years has seen an unbelievable increase. As in the case of Elisha Millan, a serious health situation is what triggered the 'encounter' with CBD and its benefits. An excerpt of the interview is below. His example is one of complete situation turn around due to medical reasons.“Can you share with us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?When I worked in corporate America, I was in a career that questioned the validity of a person’s medical complaints. It was an interesting juxtaposition with my personal disability story, as I became unable to work in 2009 due to Crohn’s Disease and inflammatory arthritis. I was suddenly in the shoes of the claimants I dealt with daily. In 2016 I began taking CBD and immediately noticed a difference in the quality of my sleep. When I started taking it consistently, I noticed more positive health changes. I have always felt called to work in non-profit; with my Grass Roots stores and Fund 129 philanthropy I am able to combine retail with non-profit, as well as meld my experience in small business and corporate America, and empathize with those in pain instead of doubting them.” - Fotis Georgiadis and Elisha Millan interview The general medical community is still doubtful of the benefits of CBD. The only way to continue to change this misunderstanding and resistance to CBD is continued exposure to the true benefits through re-imaging and branding of the CBD industry. Fotis Georgiadis is helping this shift in attitudes with his interview topic “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business”.Prominent entrepreneurs like Steven Trenk, the founder and Managing Member of Lizada Capital, LLC, are helping change the industry through direct investment into the emerging cannabis market:“Can you share with us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?I have had a 40 year plus entrepreneurial carrier Involving ownership and management roles in the healthcare services industry, investment banking and aviation services. In 2011 I sold a part of the family aviation business that I had been operating for a number of years.At about that time, my son, who was an elected official (Councilman and Vice mayor of his hometown in Arizona) had graduated law school.He had been recruited by a very prominent Scottsdale law firm, the Rose Law Group, which was at the leading edge of Arizona is legal cannabis industry. Influenced by the fact that my best friend growing up was part of the family that was involved in the liquor industry since for Prohibition, I recognized the potential opportunity that the end of Cannabis prohibition represented.My first four knowledge about the emerging legal cannabis industry let me to the ArcView Group. I was fortunate to be excepted into this group in its formative stage. I fell in love with people, the mission at the opportunity on first exposure.The rest, as they say, is history. I have since invested in some 50 legal cannabis companies through Lizada Capital, LLC, my personal cannabis holding company.” - Steven Trenk interviewed with Fotis Georgiadis In this 3rd interview by Fotis Georgiadis, we see another company entry to cannabis market. This time through an import and distribution background. Having a solid base of relationships allowed a strong entry and growth in the cannabis marketplace for Mason Ghrannie, the Vice President of CBD'R US.“Can you share with us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?I started my career as an importer. I was importing smoking accessories from China and selling them to distributors and wholesalers throughout the United States. I’ve been able to develop relationships with some of the largest distributors in the country. Last year, I partnered with some great individuals, and we were able to create CBD’R US. We’ve been able to grow the company exponentially due to our experience and relationships we were able to build throughout our years.” states Mason Ghrannie during his interview by Fotis Georgiadis While all 3 of the interviewed parties come from diverse backgrounds, the huge increase in demand for legal cannabis products has brought them all to the same industry. Their trek from where they were to owning a cannabis business has been unique, from medical to investment to business shift. This is all helping redefine the cannabis industry and bring acceptance to the benefits of its use.

