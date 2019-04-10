Waite Enterprise CEO Daniel Waite Envisions An Entertaining Direction For New Venture NVision

Diverse Holding Company Waite Enterprise Branching into the Entertainment Industry in Joint Venture with Norberto Luna and Lil Norby's NVision

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waite Enterprise has long stated that they have a corporate vision of developing a diverse holding company. The goal is to build a company that leverages different sectors and investments and that pools resources from subsidiaries to offset inherent financial risks in the economy. With a strong footprint in the medical, auto and contracting sectors, why not tap into the entertainment industry with an established partnership that has strong ties to the lucrative Hip Hop World?

“It seems a logical next step to us, to branch out into the entertainment world, and bringing Norberto Luna and Norberto Luna JR (best known as Lil Norby) into the Waite Enterprise family is simply too attractive to pass up.” Waite expounds. “The future of Nvision is strong, and with a partnership with Waite Enterprise we grow stronger. They bring years of experience, having worked with everyone in the industry, from Biggie Smalls Platinum album to Snoop Dog. You're talking about modern American icons and pioneers in the entertainment world. We bring a tremendous pool of resources, from high end autos to income from the medical and real estate development industries. It offer a brand new landscape, the people behind Waite Enterprise and Nvision love a challenge.”

NVison is an existing venture that will be joining the ever growing Waite Enterprise roster. The companies will be working together to bring a new, more flexible and convenient recording studio to market. This studio will mark the initial focus of the joint venture as the companies embark on transforming the popular DJ and recording industry.

About Waite Enterprise:

Waite Enterprise (subsidiary of Waite Capital, Inc.) is a diversified holding company with a vast platform of subsidiaries and investments that leverage resources and growth from various sectors, currencies and assorted commodities, from cryptocurrency to real estate to high end vehicles. The company is being developed by Daniel Waite with the intention of ultimately going public, offering a diversified investment platform designed as a basket that provides revenue streams from digital platforms, currencies, and businesses in the construction, healthcare and financial fields.

About Nvision:

NVision is a recording and entertainment venture founded by Norberto Luna and Norberto “Lil Norby" Luna JR. Lil Norby is renowned in the music industry, having worked with and produced a number of Hip Hop luminaries, including the late, great Christopher Wallace, AKA Biggie Smalls.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.