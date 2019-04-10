Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Partners with CINC

Rudy L. Kusuma and CINC Representatives

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is pleased to announce their partnership with CINC (Commissions Inc) as the Executive Team and Technology Partner wherein a few CINC senior executives flew from Atlanta, GA to help the former launch “The Real Estate Office of The Future” TEAM System. This allows them to achieve a successful expansion and enables them to provide the highest quality of solutions to potential home sellers and buyers throughout the state and other surrounding areas.

CINC is the leading and the most trusted provider of web-based real estate marketing. But it goes beyond that. They specialize in delivering CRM software for a range of markets. These can include the top-producing agents, number one mortgage brokers, elite real estate teams, and other professionals around North America.

Founded in 2011, CINC has been established to do what other real estate platforms could not perform. CINC is the most reputable provider of a fully integrated system that helps top agents capture many leads while running their business up to the maximum. CINC also has a goal to fill in the gaps between stand-alone systems, generating more leads and delivering well-executed conversions.

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has been looking for ways to create, develop, and innovate their real estate selling and buying. With the ever-changing demands in the industry, staying on top and providing responsive services can be a challenge even to elite real estate teams. With the partnership with the CINC, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team can continue their goals and turn their primary priorities into a reality.

Ever since the establishment of Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, they have been performing the best practices in the real estate industry. Traditionally speaking, property buying and selling have been complicated. Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team makes the process easier than expected. More than the unparalleled commitment, the company never does traditional prospecting or cold calling. They are usually given dozens of ready-to-act and motivated leads every week. Thanks to the newest partnership with CINC.

Before the integration of CINC CRM software and real estate marketing, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team takes great pride with their cutting-edge technology. Surrounded by highly capable professionals, the company guarantees fast home buying and selling. They also go beyond that. They provide a quick process and fair rate.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team:

There are many top producing agents in California. But Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team stands out from the competition. From experience, knowledge of technology, they have them all. What makes them different from others is that they strive to pursue excellence in all aspects of home buying and selling.

###

For further details, please feel free to contact them at 626-789-0159! Or email them at rudy@teamnuvision.net.



