RocketRoute launches a host of exciting new upgrades ready for AERO 2019

In what has been an epic year for RocketRoute, they will showcase a significant number of additional upgrades at this year’s AERO Friedrichshafen event.

This has been a tremendous year for RocketRoute. We are delighted to demonstrate so many major new upgrades at AERO 2019. Come visit our stand in Hall A5 to discover more.” — Justin Coelho, RocketRoute Co-founder

In the past 12 months progress has rocketed (sic!) with new features added into their web and mobile applications including:

Visual Route Editor: Provides a visual preview of the route string, enabling greater efficiency and faster flight planning. HEMS and VFR customers will particularly appreciate the ability to quickly make corrections or additions to their route, before filing.

Show Route Alternate on map: Now displays multiple routes to alternates alongside the main flight path.

Crew Management: A new crew management section makes it easier to organise flight crew profiles, providing greater clarity for operators.

Passengers and Baggage Weight Calculator: Updates the calculation of passenger and baggage weights. Load an aircraft with standard weights for Male, Female, Child, Infant, Baggage and calculate the Mass and Balance for each flight.

Aero Friedrichshafen is one of Europe’s leading trade shows for General Aviation. RocketRoute will be exhibiting in Hall A5, Booth 210.



About RocketRoute

RocketRoute is a leading aviation services company, helping aviators get airborne, anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day. With innovative and smart technology for flight planning, marketplace, and concierge services, RocketRoute is transforming the aviation industry.

RocketRoute works anywhere, on any device and brings together into one system, everything the flight department or pilot needs to operate an aircraft. The principles of fast, easy to use, direct access has been at the heart of our business, fuelled by its passion for aviation.

More information can be found at www.rocketroute.com





