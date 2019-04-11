Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market Size, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Strategie

The Business Research Company

The Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market Research Report from The Business Research Company, offers a growth analysis, market size, regional analysis and more

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for synthetic dyes and pigments is expected to reach a value of nearly $52 billion by 2018, having increased at an annual growth rate of more than 1.4% since 2014. The market will grow at an annual growth rate of above 5% to nearly $63 billion by 2022. The faster growth of the synthetic dyes and pigments market can be attributed to high demand from end user industries and rising demand for high performance pigments. Growing demand for digital printing due to the need for high quality printing will lead to an increase in the demand for packaging printing, driving the synthetic dyes and pigments market.

The synthetic dyes and pigments market consists of the sales of synthetic dyes and pigments by entities that manufacture synthetic organic and inorganic dyes and pigments, such as lakes and toners. Pigments that are obtained from natural minerals as well as synthetic pigments are included in this market. Artificial food-coloring is also included in the synthetic dyes and pigments market.

Download A Free Sample For The Global Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2329&type=smp

Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic dyes and pigments market overviews, analyze and forecast synthetic dyes and pigments market size and growth for the synthetic dyes and pigments market, synthetic dyes and pigments industry segments and geographies, synthetic dyes and pigments market trends, synthetic dyes and pigments market drivers, synthetic dyes and pigments market restraints, synthetic dyes and pigments industry’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The synthetic dyes and pigments market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More: Read the Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Global Market Opportunities And Strategies, To 2022 from The Business Research Company, for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global synthetic dyes and pigments market, by type of product - synthetic dyes (acid dyes market, disperse dyes market, reactive dyes market, basic dyes market, direct dyes market, vat dyes market, reactive dyes market); synthetic pigments (organic pigments market and inorganic pigments market); by end-use industry - synthetic dyes (textiles dyes market, food and beverages dyes market, paper dyes market, inks dyes market, leather dyes market); synthetic pigments (paints and coatings pigments market, plastics pigments market, printing inks pigments market, textiles pigments market, cosmetics and personal care pigments market), global chemicals market.

Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Companies Covered: BASF SE, The Chemours Company, Venator Materials PLC, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., and Tronox Limited.

Regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, Japan, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, UK, Australia, India, Spain, Russia.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Data: Synthetic dyes and pigments market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – (synthetic dyes (acid dyes market, disperse dyes market, reactive dyes market, basic dyes market, direct dyes market, vat dyes market, reactive dyes market); synthetic pigments (organic pigments market and inorganic pigments market); by end-use industry - synthetic dyes (textiles dyes market, food and beverages dyes market, paper dyes market, inks dyes market, leather dyes market); synthetic pigments (paints and coatings pigments market, plastics pigments market, printing inks pigments market , textiles pigments market, cosmetics and personal care pigments market)) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, global chemicals market.

Other Information: Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market, Supply Chain Analysis, Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market Product Analysis – Product Examples, Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market End-Use Industry Analysis, Pestel Analysis, Drivers And Restraints, Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market Trends And Opportunities, Customer Information, Global Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors, Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market Size, Percentage Of Gdp, Global, By Country, Per Capita Average Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market Expenditure, Global, By Country Competitive Landscape; Key Mergers And Acquisitions, Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market Trends And Strategies, Opportunities & Strategies

Strategies For Synthetic Dye and Pigment Manufacturers: The report identifies over 7 strategies for synthetic dye and pigment producers including those being pursued by companies in the synthetic dye and pigment industry and those suggested by trends in the market. Strategies described include the following: BASF SE’s growth strategy aiming at broadening its product portfolio by adding innovative products to meet the demand from various industries and synthetic dyes and pigments manufacturers focusing on developing eco-friendly dyes that are cost-effective.

Opportunities For Synthetic Dye & Pigment Companies: The report identifies the global, regional and country sub segments where the synthetic dyes and pigments market will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary as well as extensive secondary research.

Number of Figures: 105

Number of Tables: 123

Number of Pages: 300

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-dye-and-pigment-market)

Methanol Market, Global Opportunities and Strategies to 2021(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/methanol-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2021)

Plastic Materials And Resins Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-materials-and-resins-market)

Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2023(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polystyrene-foam-product-manufacturing-market)

Titanium Alloys and Ultrafine Titanium Dioxide Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/titanium-alloys-and-ultrafine-titanium-dioxide-market)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.