Canada’s newest operatic talents take centre stage at VOX, Vancouver Opera’s inaugural vocal competition, on April 26

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare to be dazzled by the next generation of Canadian opera stars at VOX , a prestigious new vocal competition taking place at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre on April 26. The event, which takes place on the eve of opening day of the third Vancouver Opera Festival (April 27 to May 5), is set to showcase the cream of Canada’s new operatic talent.Countrywide SearchFollowing a national audition, eight gifted opera singers from across the country have been pre-selected to perform during this evening fundraiser in support of young artists and Vancouver Opera. They’ll compete live in front of six esteemed judges including Judith Forst, Leslie Dala, Jonathan Darlington, Kim Gaynor, Roberto Mauro, and J. Patrick Raftery. The contestants will be vying for cash prizes and the audience will be invited to cast their vote for audience choice.“We have an incredible line-up of young singers ready to share their talents with VOX judges and audience,” says Jonathan Darlington, Music Director Emeritus. “Many wonderful opera careers have been launched by taking part in musical competitions around the world. Our hope is this competition will assist in launching the career of an exemplary Canadian opera singer.”While the judges deliberate Canada’s leading opera sensation Erin Wall, who is acclaimed for her musicality and versatility, will perform for the VOX audience.“This new initiative is yet another way Vancouver Opera invests in young artists,” says Kim Gaynor, Vancouver Opera General Director. “This is an exciting opportunity for these young performers to have their opera careers propelled to the next level. The cash prize could provide the winner with the opportunity to fund international auditions.”VOX is this season’s unmissable event for everyone who is interested in discovering great new voices and experiencing the excitement of a live competition. VOX contestants hail from across Canada with:• Tenors Lampron-Dandonneau (Quebec), Ryan Nauta (Quebec)• Baritone Zainen Suzuki (Quebec, originally from Burnaby, B.C.)• Sopranos Ana Toumine (Quebec), Shantelle Przybylo (Ontario), Elizabeth Harris (British Columbia)• Mezzos Amanda Perera (Ontario), Sarah Bissonnette (Alberta).The evening begins with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail reception followed by the live competition at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for VOX are $65 and available online or by phone 604-683-0222.VOX fundraising gala dinnerFollowing the competition a special fundraising gala dinner will take place on the iconic stage at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Surrounded by the magnificent sets for Gounod’s Faust, gala dinner guests will enjoy an unforgettable gala dinner prepared by the event’s official hospitality partner, the Four Seasons Hotel Vancouver. The dinner will be accompanied by wines from Mission Hill Family Estate.Dessert at the special gala dinner will be a unique creation prepared by renowned pastry chef and judge on The Great Canadian Baking Show, Bruno Feldeisen, along with his special guest baker, Andrei Godoroja, the show’s 2018 winner. The evening will also feature a live auction and special performances by artists from the Yulanda M. Faris Young Artists Program.Tickets for the VOX Gala event include the cocktail reception, the competition and dinner for $650 per person. To purchase tickets contact 604-331-4836 or oselig@vancouveropera.ca. Or visit the Vancouver Opera Ticket Centre at 1945 McLean Drive, Vancouver (open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday).ABOUT VOXVancouver Opera’s new signature fundraising event, VOX, will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Friday, April 26. There will be a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., and the competition will take place at 6:30 p.m. The gala dinner will take place at 8:00 p.m. Guests can purchase tickets for the competition only, or tickets for the full gala experience.ABOUT VANCOUVER OPERAVancouver Opera creates extraordinary experiences that engage, inspire and entertain the community through voice, music and theatre. Vancouver Opera is the second largest professional opera company in Canada and is regarded worldwide for its fine mainstage productions, country-leading education programs and award-winning community programs. Learn more at www.vancouveropera.ca



