Reward Launches Find Kickass Tech Job and Enjoy Ultimate NY Foodie Party Weekend

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good on a mission to help fund summer camp scholarships is rewarding candidates who submit resumes directly to staffing agency; find a kickass job to party for good...enjoy the World's best dining and experience once in a lifetime Party Celebrating Women According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Next year is the 100th Anniversary of Women's Right to vote we're rewarding exclusive party trips to celebrate International Women's Day in New York (around the world)....Let us represent and place you in a kickass job and party for good. This is the trip to take with your favorite plus one...Enjoy an all-inclusive party weekend; flights, hotel, and fine dining rewards."How to Earn Ultimate Foodie Party Must be a US Citizen, US Resident, or EAD...living in the U.S. (with at least 3 years of professional working experience).1. Submit your resume for a fulltime tech position in L.A. (in Engineering or IT) to Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com2. Simply, complete 90 day probation period, Recruiting for Good donates a portion of fee earned to fun STEM Camp Scholarship.3. Enjoy all-inclusive foodie weekend; 2 flights (round-trip from LA to NY), $500 Airbnb Gift Card, $500 Fine Dining Gift Card.Participate by August 1, 2019 email Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to reserve spot today.Carlos Cymerman adds, “One more way to earn more rewarded trips; refer a family member, friend, or co-worker for fulltime tech position in L.A."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'We Party for Good' an exclusive service rewarding party travel to experience the World's Best Culture, Music, and Sports. Join us to enjoy life, have fun, and see the world. www.WePartyforGood.com



