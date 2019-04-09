Bartenders at Power Plant Live! Filed a Class Action Lawsuit for Unpaid Minimum Wages and Overtime

Current and former bartenders at Power Plant Live! in downtown Baltimore claim they were denied tips

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 27, 2019, our firm filed a Complaint (Case No. 1:19-cv-00904-ADC) in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland (Northern Division) against the entertainment district Power Plant Live!, owned and operated by the Cordish Company (“Defendant”). The Complaint was filed on behalf of bartenders (“Plaintiffs”) who are or were employed at the restaurants and bars at Power Plant Live!, which includes Luckie’s Tavern, Leinie Lodge & Beer Garden, Mosaic Nightclub & Lounge and PBR Baltimore. The Complaint alleges that Defendant’s bartenders were not paid the wages they rightfully earned by denying them the tips they should have received. This was the result of Defendant giving away these tips to its “guest” bartenders, who were not even employees of Defendant. Defendant gave away Plaintiffs’ tips by paying its guest bartender cash “under the table.” As a result, the Complaint alleges that Plaintiffs and Defendant’s other regular bartenders were denied minimum and overtime wages.

The Complaint also alleges that as a result of Defendant’s unlawful practices, Plaintiffs suffered additional harm. The tips that were given to Defendant’s guest bartenders were fraudulently logged on Plaintiffs’ paystubs. Even though Defendant knew that Plaintiffs did not actually receive this money, Defendant continued to over-report the wages it paid to Plaintiffs on their W-2s, in violation of the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). This caused Plaintiffs to pay more than they should have in taxes. They were also denied certain state-sponsored benefits due to their income being reported to be higher than what it actually was. Based on these violations, our firm seeks to recover monetary damages and other statutorily-permitted relief for Plaintiffs and all other bartenders who experienced similar harms.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Benjamin L. Davis, III of the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl explains, “employers paying cash under the table to non-employees is not acceptable, especially when the actual employees of the company earned this money to begin with.”

Additional information regarding how bartenders who work or worked for Power Plant Live! can join this case can be found here or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005. The case is entitled Marketti, et al. v. The Cordish Companies, Inc.

The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl is recognized as a leader in the field of wage and hour litigation. The firm has successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits in the Baltimore-Washington region. The firm is committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.

