Registration opens for SMi’s 9th Annual Conference on Biobanking 2019

Examining the evolving technological and commercial landscape to enhance your precision medicine development

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Come join us in September 2019 and; thoroughly understand the latest developments in the biobanking industry; network with the industry experts and key opinion leaders; gain insight into how the biobanking industry at the forefront at driving precision medicine and enhancing research and discover ‘Drone4Care’, how drone delivery of biosamples can be a reality.The event will bring together internationally recognised biorepositories, scientific pioneers from pharmaceutical companies, and academics to strengthen current knowledge in biosample management and their research applications. We will cover the most relevant hot topics including: the latest biorepository technological breakthroughs, the best practices in biobanking, shifts in the biosample regulation landscape, the international biobank societies with ESBB and ISBER , along with a whole host of successful biobanking business model structures to help reinvigorate your biobank.Plus two interactive half day pre-conference workshops:A: Reinvigorate your biobank through data quality enhancement and financial & economic toolsB: The organic development of a sustainable academic biobankFeatured highlights:• Discover 'Drone4care' from Laurent Dollé, the innovative and daring plan to use drones for the delivery of biomaterial. Additionally, he will be detailing the new promising technology of Tissue Microarray, a bioprocessing technology that can reduced the number of needed biosamples for research from 200 down to 1• Hear from UK Biobank on the continual impact of GDPR on the biobanking landscape• Learn about a diverse range of the most successful biobanking business models from real case studies• Gain insight from the global biobank collaboration societies of ESBB and ISBER, see how you can place your biobank on the international stageConfirmed speakers:• Laurent Dollé, Operating Director, BWB (Biothéque Wallonie Bruxelles), Chair of Day 1• Jens K.Habermann, President, ESBB (European, Middle Eastern and African Society for Biopreservation and Biobanking); Director, ICB (Interdisciplinary Center for Biobanking-Lübeck) Chair of Day 2• David Lewandowski, President, ISBER (The International Society of Biological and Environmental Repositories)• Zisis Kozlakidis, Head of Laboratory Services and Biobanking, World Health Organisation/ IARC• Kimmo Pitkänen, Director, Helsinki Biobank FINNGEN• Robert Hewitt, Director, Biobank Partners Consulting• Mary-Beth Joshi, Director, Biobank & translational Research Core, Duke University Medical Centre• Svetlana Gramatiuk, President and Medical Director, Ukraine Association of Biobank• Sigbjørn Gregusson, Managing Director, BioBank AS• Laura Palmer, Biobank Manager, UK Brain Bank Network• Richard Cain, Database Manager, UK Brain Bank Network• Stefano Ongarello, Head of Data Services & Biobanking, FIND (Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics)• Sofia Spyrou, Production Manager, UK Stem Cell Bank• Joanna Baxter, Lead Scientist, Cambridge Blood and Stem Cell• Eliana Lacerda, Project Lead, UKMED (UK ME/CFS Biobank)• Kathrine Bancorft, Senior Legal Counsel, UK Biobank• Tony Burdett, Archival Infrastructure and Technology Team Leader, European Bioinformatics Institute• Veronique T’Joen, Biobank Manager, Bioresource Centre GhentMeet new contacts and clients in all aspects of the Biobanking industry, as this unique event offers a fantastic spread of cross-industry thought-leadership and key decision makers in the marketplace.Secure your attendance by 30th April and take advantage of the £400 early bird discount at www.biobanking-event/com/einpr1Proud sponsors: Topa and Interactive SoftwareSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168.For delegate enquiries contact Kieran Ronaldson on +44 (0)20 7827 6744.---ENDS---Contact Information:For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.