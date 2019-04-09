Oil and Gas Mobility Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Oil and Gas Mobility -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2024

According to Stratistics MRC, The Global Oil and Gas Mobility Market is estimated as $8.42 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $25.99 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.47 % during the forecast period. Companies are having a hard time in regulating the supply of oil and gas over the globe due to the increasing global order for fuel. Since, oil and gas industry involves complex data, there is an improved need of considerable amount of investment in mobility sector. Thus many oil companies are transforming their traditional practices into a mobile performance-powered approach, which acts as a key driver for the oil and gas mobility market growth. However, optimum utilization of resources such as human, technology, processes and financial data is the critical challenge for this market. By geography, North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of revenue, while Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) are expected to grow at a significant CAGR, during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the global Oil and Gas Mobility market include

Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft, CISCO Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, Wipro, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Cognizant Technology Solutions, MNM View and Halliburton.

Applications Covered:

• Workforce Automation

• Risk and Regulatory Compliance

• Mobile Analytics

• Materials Management

• Data Management

• Asset Management

• Other Applications

Type of Deployment Covered:

• On-Site

• Hosted

Services Covered:

• Professional Services

• Integration Services

• Cloud Services

End users Covered:

• Small & Medium Business(SMB)

• Large Scale Enterprises

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

