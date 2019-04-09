Global Medical Sensors Market Trends and Strategies, Segments, Market Size, Market Players

The Business Research Company

The global medical sensors market is expected to reach $20.2 billion in 2023 at an annual growth rate of more than 9%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical sensors market companies are adopting 3D printing technology in the fabrication of medical sensors to reduce the manufacturing costs and increase production efficiencies. 3D printing is the process of making three-dimensional solid objects from a digital image. 3D printing methods for medical sensors include micro-extrusion, inkjet, and laser-assisted printing. These technologies precisely control the spatial distribution and layer-by-layer assembly of materials used in the manufacturing of medical sensors. Major companies manufacturing medical sensors by using 3D printing technology are Zimmer and Peacock and 3D Bioprinting Solutions.

Medical sensors are electronic devices that detect and measure physiological data to aid in the monitoring, diagnosis and treatment of health conditions in humans. Physiological data include heart rate, blood pressure and body temperature. These sensors are used in medical equipment and they convert various forms of stimuli such as biological, chemical and physical signals produced by the body into electrical signals for analysis. These sensors provide periodic assessment information on health indicators such as heart rate or calorie intake to physicians to track and monitor patients’ health issues. This reduces the number of physical check-ups of patients.

The global medical sensors market, is expected to reach $20.2 billion in 2023 at an annual growth rate of more than 9%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing incidences of diseases such as cancer and diabetes. This is expected to significantly increase the demand for medical sensors used in medical equipment to diagnose and treat patients.

The medical sensors market can be segmented according to the type of medical equipment in which medical sensors are used, as diagnostics and imaging market, monitoring market, and therapeutics market. Major players in the market are NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Honeywell International, Inc.

Markets Covered: Global medical sensors market, diagnostics and imaging market, monitoring market, and therapeutics market.

Data Segmentations: Medical sensors market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – (diagnostics and imaging market, monitoring market, and therapeutics market) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Medical Sensors Market Organizations Covered: NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Honeywell International, Inc.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia-Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Global medical sensors market comparison with macro-economic factors, global per capita average medical sensors market expenditure, global medical sensors market size, percentage of GDP; key mergers and acquisitions in the medical sensors market; medical sensors market innovations, global medical sensors market opportunities and strategies, trends and strategies, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, global medical sensors market in 2023 - countries offering most new opportunities, global medical sensors in 2023 - segments offering most new opportunities.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies for Participants In The Medical Sensors Industry: The report explains over 9 strategies for medical sensors sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include medical sensors companies considering to invest in sensors for wearable devices to capitalize on their increasing popularity, and Honeywell International’s growth strategy that aims at expanding its product portfolio through new product developments.

Opportunities For Medical Sensors Sector Companies: The report reveals where the global medical sensors industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 157

Number of Figures: 75

Number of Tables: 81

