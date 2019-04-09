Wirl to Exhibit and Present at The Southern Women’s Show

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wirl , a Durham-based tech start-up that connects personal stylists with everyday people, is exhibiting and presenting at the Southern Women’s Show in Raleigh, April 12- 14, 2019.Unlike popular online box styling services which are built on algorithms and questionnaire responses, Wirl helps everyday people find and hire affordable personal stylists who offer tailored advice and meet clients in-person. Wirl stylists will be available at the show, Jim Graham building, booth #225.Additionally, the Spotlight Stage at the Southern Women’s Show will feature Wirl stylist Jillian Lea The Coordinated Closet: The Magic of Mixing and Matching to Streamline Your Life - Friday, April 12 at 10:30amTips for Turning Heads: Dressing for Girls Night Out - Friday, April 12 at 6:30pmDressing for Success: Take your personal style to work - Saturday, April 13 at 10:30am“Americans spend billions of dollars every year on clothing yet people commonly say they have nothing to wear,” said Benjie Davis, Founder and CEO of Wirl. “What you wear does matter and you should feel good about the clothes you wear. Working with a personal stylist is fun and it’s an investment in you, saving time and money in the long run.”The Southern Women’s Show runs Friday, April 12 - Sunday, April 14, 2019. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. For more information, visit www.southernshows.com/wra To learn more, follow Wirl on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wirlme/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.