An Interview with Zack Norman, Actor and Producer of "Chief Zabu"

Q: Zack, thank you so much for joining us on this interview today.

A: Thank you for having me.

Q: You have created this extraordinary political satire with an even more extraordinary back story. Where did the idea for "Chief Zabu" begin?

A: Well, it unfortunately began when I was a young man, because I grew up in power, and I used to worship the people around me talking about the various things they were going to do with their political power. Many of those people happened to come out of the real estate business.

Q: So now we find ourselves in this surreal moment in human history in which a man, who just so happens to come out of the real estate industry, becomes president of the United States. Let’s talk about the similarities between real life and what you created thirty years ago.

A: Of course, we never thought it would happen. Not in a million years.

Q: That indeed is ironic. Life imitates art and art imitates life. So, now this movie that you created thirty years ago…

A: Thirty-three years actually. We made it in 1986.

Q: Wow. What do you think is going to become of this film once it’s released?

A: The concept we have currently is going to every major market and doing a live show preceding the opening of the picture. That way, the people get to know the name of the movie’s Chief Zabu. My belief is that the biggest thing in the world today is streaming in terms of independent film and economics. I think this picture, as it travels around the United States, is going to be passed around and it’s going to grow. I believe that this picture could become a staple of comedy, in all of its ironic glory.

Q: It definitely is a fascinating story, Zack. Beyond this film, tell the audience what you have in mind for what comes after this film.

A: The next film we are doing is called “Gone to Pot,” and that one is about the present day world where marijuana is legal and growing and going to all kinds of different places. From what I’ve been told, the biggest customer base is older people. They started out in the Sixties and were quietly using it, but now they are getting it legally for health reasons. The story is a comedy, of course, and it’s about some guys who buy an old pot shop and all of a sudden, their lives are completely changed. I think people are going to be hearing a lot about it.

Q: And once again, life is imitating art and art is imitating life. Is that true?

A: Exactly.

Q: Well, thank you so much for your time today, Zack. It sounds like you certainly have a busy time ahead of you. Hope you are able to make the most of it.

A: Thank you so much. It was a pleasure.



Website: https://www.chiefzabu.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chiefzabu?lang=en

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0094859/



