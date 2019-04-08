Sun Light & Power Announces New Vice President of Sales & Business Development

Experienced sales leader joins California's legacy solar solutions provider

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun Light & Power, California’s premiere solar solutions provider, announces the addition of Harry Payne as the company’s Vice President of Sales & Business Development. In his new role, Mr. Payne will be responsible for commercial and residential solar sales and service efforts, and he will be a key member of the management team.Payne has over 25 years of experience in sales and leadership positions with consumer products, renewable energy and B2B companies. He began his career in sales with consumer products companies Proctor & Gamble and Black & Decker. He was the Vice President of Sales for Levi Strauss before moving into the renewable energy space. He led sales efforts at Sunrun as the Sr. Director of Sales for North America and held the same position at SunPower. Prior to joining Sun Light & Power, Payne was the Vice President of Business Development at Swell Energy.In announcing Payne’s hiring, Sun Light & Power’s COO, Troy Tyler explained how the move aligns with the organization’s strategic goals for 2019. “Sun Light & Power’s commitment to serving our customers requires a sales leader with the ability to build and maintain key relationships,” said Tyler. “We are pleased to have Harry join us. With his market expertise, industry connections and sales experience, he is a fantastic addition to our growing sales and support department.”Payne is a long-time resident of the Bay Area. He earned a Business degree from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. Harry was a scholar athlete, captain of the Lumberjacks basketball team and President of his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi.About Sun Light & PowerFor over 40 years, Sun Light & Power has delivered exceptional customer experience by designing and building high quality solar thermal and solar PV power systems across California. Sun Light & Power’s team of employee-owners serve a wide range of commercial, nonprofit, municipal and residential clients. Sun Light & Power is one of the first companies in the state to become incorporated as a Benefit Corporation (known as a B Corp). Sun Light & Power became 100% employee owned (ESOP) in 2018. For more information, visit www.SunLightandPower.com Contact information:Nancy Summers, Marketing & PR StrategistSun Light & Power1035 Folger St.Berkeley, CA, 94710nsummers@sunlightandpower.comMobile or text: 813-335-4756Harry PayneSun Light & Power1035 Folger St.Berkeley, CA, 94710hpayne@sunlightandpower.com510-845-2997 x140



