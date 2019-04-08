California restaurant consultant Cyrus Batchan discusses important labor law changes that impact the restaurant industry

Website of Business Consultant Cyrus Batchan, California Blog of Cyrus Batchan, Sherman Oaks, California Cyrus Batchan in California, Business Consultant Sherman Oaks Cyrus Batchan, photograph by VoyageLA Cyrus Batchan, article in VoyageLA about restaurant endeavors

In a new article, hospitality consultant Cyrus Batchan discusses labor law developments in California that affect the hospitality industry.

new laws address issues such as minimum wage and limitation on use of criminal background in making hiring decisions. Restaurant owners will have to familiarize themselves with the changes

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Several changes in laws and regulations in 2019 will affect the hospitality industry. The complete article on these issues is available on the blog for restaurant entrepreneurs of Cyrus Batchan at https://cyrusbatchan.blogspot.com/ One of the most important changes is the increase in minimum wage. Employers with 25 or fewer employees will have to pay $11 per hour and employers with 26 or more employees will now have to pay $12 per hour. The change is part of the legislation that was signed into law in 2016, gradually increasing California’s minimum wage to $15 per hour over time.Another area that received increased attention from the state legislature was sexual harassment in the workplace. These laws affect all California employers and the restaurant industry is no exception. Although some laws are targeted towards corporations, there are some laws that will apply to small employers in the restaurant industry as well. For example, any business with five or more employees must provide sexual harassment prevention training to all workers by January 1, 2020 and following up with training every two year. This is a change from current law that mandated such training only for employers with 50 or more employees. Furthermore, where the current law only mandated training for supervisory employees, the new law mandates training for all employees. Creating an inclusive and welcoming working environment has been an emerging focus for the restaurant industry recently and compliance with sexual harassment training requirements can be an integral part of such an effort.Another new law prohibits broad confidentiality provisions in sexual harassment or sexual discrimination settlements. Experts predict that such a prohibition will lessen the employer’s motivation to settle harassment or discrimination claims as confidentiality is often a motivating factor for employers faced with such claim. Especially for a restaurant, negative publicity associated with a harassment or discrimination claim could prove crippling as demonstrated in some recent high-profile cases such as Mike Isabella’s restaurant group.Other new laws address issues such as reasonable efforts to provide a private lactation location, right to receive copies of pay statements, limitation on use of criminal background in making hiring decisions. Cyrus L. Batchan notes that restaurant owners will have to familiarize themselves with the changes in California employment law to ensure compliance.*** Cyrus Leon Batchan is a business consultant in Sherman Oaks, California. He has significant “hands on” experience with hospitality businesses. Currently, he is involved in the hospitality businesses Lock & Key, Nightshade, Skylight Nha Trang, and East-West Brewery (as Advisor). Mr. Batchan grew up in a restaurant family and worked every job from dishwasher, cook, delivery driver to bartender. Initially, he managed an investment fund developing real estates all throughout the greater Los Angeles Area. In 2013, he opened Lock & Key, an upscale lounge, in Los Angeles. Most recently, he has been involved in Nightshade, the first restaurant for Top Chef winner Mei Lin along with partner Francis Miranda of N°8. The expansive space, which goes into the former Cerveteca, will feature a pan-Asian menu infused with modern touches and California sensibilities, with Lin herself calling the experience “fine food in a casual setting.” Think fine dining touches and plating with flavor influences from Italy, Japan, and China. https://www.linkedin.com/in/cyrus-batchan-a53916168 chan-a53916168

