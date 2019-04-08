Theodora Uniken Venema of Downtown Brokers to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida is irrefutably one of the top holiday destinations in the world and continues to take the lead as the top U.S. state for real estate investing by foreign investors. With numerous buyers perceptively eyeing emerging developments in Florida along with the robust foreign currency against the U.S. dollar, enjoyable lifestyle, strong demographic trends, sunny weather, and higher profits it’s no wonder they are flocking over to the allure of the Sunshine state. But no matter how favorable the market, investors unequivocally need a specialist with the experience, knowledge, and creativity to guide them and help them avoid any potential mishaps.

“I aptly coach investors in most beneficial property ownership they can acquire,” says Theodora. “They absolutely need the consummate professional who knows the ins and outs relating to their purchase. I set up everything unlike other brokers who are on the seller’s side and don’t take appropriate care of buyers. My client chooses the property and I take care of the rest. For instance, do they prefer frequent flyers miles, what are the currency exchange rates, banking laws as well as taxes, and all the paper work. When they come to me it’s a one stop shop.”

Generally the well-educated discerning client approaches Theodora with a specific goal in mind. They have decided on the desired property either in Miami, Orlando, or the West Coast and whether they want it as a home or rental. Theodora pin points 3 properties with a price range they can afford and makes three offers on the properties. Theodora and her “dream team” take care of all the paper work involved.

“My foreign investors choose the U.S. mainly because of the tax advantages,” says Theodora. “We represent the best value for their dollar. The United States of America has an excellent treaty with the Netherlands that is extremely advantageous for the Dutch to invest in America and it’s ideal for the American corporations investing in the Netherlands.”

Foreign investors can certainly find sun and holiday fun in places like Spain and Greece but the tax benefits for these wealthy individuals can only be found in the U.S plus they are lured by the affluence of the American lifestyle. With such a business friendly environment, investing in America is a lucrative expansion of her client’s wealth.

The Dutch pay an extremely high tax rate every year on everything they own,” says Theodora. “Not only is investing in America the best bang for their buck but they also appreciate how different our lifestyle is from theirs. In the Netherlands restaurants serve lunch between 12 and 2, if they are even open for lunch unlike America we eat, party, and shop at all hours. Here they can live the life they always dreamed of while still maintaining their life in their homeland.”

Theodora affirms how downtown Orlando is booming with high rise multi family buildings, towers, and condominiums among the hustle and bustle of a flourishing economy.

“I aspire to making everyone’s life as beautiful as mine is here in the Sunshine state,” says Theodora. “I fully live the American dream and this is what my clients also desire. I step into their shoes and make it work like no one else can.”

