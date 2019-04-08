Sequencing Market, Global, Segments, Regions, Countries Market Size, Driver and Restraints

The Business Research Company has a report on "Sequencing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023" to its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA is the largest country in terms of value in the sequencing market. China and India are forecast to have the fastest growth, growing at annual growth rates of almost 22% and 21% respectively.

North America was the largest region in the sequencing market in 2018, accounting for more than 50% of the global sequencing market. It was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Going forward, the fastest growth in the sequencing market will take place in Asia-Pacific where the market is forecast to grow at an annual growth rate of above 20%, followed by Rest of the World (ROW).

The sequencing market consists of sales of sequencing instruments, consumables, software and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce sequencing instruments, consumables, software and services to companies which investigate and sequence DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) or RNA (ribonucleic acid) samples of human, animal, plant and microbial species. Sequencing instruments are devices for carrying out DNA or RNA sequencing. Consumables include reagents and kits performing the sequencing of DNA or RNA samples. The services provided by sequencing companies include performing sequencing of DNA or RNA samples for customers and providing software or cloud-based services.

Rapid growth in the sequencing market was due to the increase in the use of sequencing technologies and instruments to diagnose immunological, neurological, and other complex disorders globally, driving the demand for sequencing equipment, software and consumables. Increased public and private investments in research relating to cancer and other chronic diseases also contributed to this growth. The sequencing market is limited by the high initial costs for instruments and legal and ethical issues.

Sequencing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sequencing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts sequencing market size and growth for the global sequencing market, sequencing market share, sequencing market players, single cell sequencing market size, sequencing market segments and geographies, sequencing market trends, sequencing market drivers and sequencing market restraints, sequencing market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The sequencing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: Global Sequencing market, Next Generation Sequencing market, Third Generation Sequencing market, Sanger Sequencing market.

Data Segmentations: Sequencing market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – (next generation sequencing market, third generation sequencing market, sanger sequencing market) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Sequencing Market Organizations Covered: Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Myriad Genetics, Inc. and QIAGEN N.V.

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-23).

Other Information And Analyses: Global sequencing market metrics, sequencing market size, percentage of GDP, global and by country; per capita average sequencing expenditure, global and by country; global sequencing market In 2023- countries offering most new opportunities, global sequencing market in 2023- segments offering most new opportunities, sequencing market supply chain, sequencing market product analysis, sequencing market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, sequencing market innovations, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Sequencing Industry: The report explains over 9 strategies for companies in the sequencing market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include sequencing companies using nanopore technologies to accelerate research and development, and Eurofins Scientific SE’s growth strategy to strengthen its footprint in the sequencing market by acquiring similar companies.

Opportunities For Companies In The Sequencing Sector: The report reveals where the global sequencing industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Number of Pages: 155

Number of Figures: 67

Number of Tables: 71

