Baby Food & Drink Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Baby Food & Drink -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

Baby food is any soft, easily consumed food, other than breastmilk or infant formula, which is made specifically for babies. The food comes in multiple varieties and tastes. Most infant formula is made with cow's milk, but it has been modified and supplemented with additional nutrients. As a result, the formula is more nutritious and easier for the baby to digest than cow’s milk. Other formula options include soy-based formulas and hypoallergenic (or protein hydrolysate and amino acid-based) formulas.

Increasing incidences of malnutrition among children has spurred the global demand for nutritional baby foods. The overall food and beverage industry has witnessed a steady rise in the production of baby foods over the past few years. Parents with traditional approach towards providing nutrition to their babies are shifting to baby foods.

However, companies producing baby foods are being strictly regulated by global bodies that check the quality of these products. Moreover, with developments in production of baby foods, companies are facing challenges in remaining cost-effective.

The global Baby Food & Drink market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Baby Food & Drink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Food & Drink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Infant Formula

Baby Cereals

Baby Snacks

Bottled & Canned Baby Food

Others

Segment by Application

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

>12 Months

