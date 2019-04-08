Pediatricians Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Description

Pediatrics is the branch of medicine that involves the medical care of infants, children, and adolescents. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends people be under pediatric care up to the age of 21. A medical doctor who specializes in this area is known as a pediatrician, or pediatricians. 

The classification of Pediatricians includes Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Emergency and others, and the proportion of Respiratory in 2018 is about 27.77%. 
Pediatricians is widely for children age group in ＜1, 1-4, 5-10 and ＞10. The proportion of age ＜1 is about 36.13% in 2018. 

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.58% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.48%. 

In 2018, the global Pediatricians market size was 148500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 183100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pediatricians status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pediatricians development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital 
Boston Children’s Hospital 
Necker–Enfants Malades Hospital 
Children’s Hospital Colorado 
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 
Rady Children’s Hospital 
Queensland Children’s Hospital 
Children’s Hospital of Fudan University 
Children’s Hospital of Capital Institute of Pediatrics 
King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre 
Alder Hey Children’s Hospital 
Addenbrooke’s Hospital 
VPS Healthcare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Respiratory 
Gastroenterology 
Emergency 
Other

Market segment by Application, split into 
Year Old ＜1 
Year Old 1 to 4 
Year Old 5 to 10 
Year Old ＞10

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Pediatricians status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Pediatricians development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

