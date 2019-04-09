CATO POWERS STANDARD INSURANCE TO ICMG AWARD FOR BEST IT INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cato Networks, the cloud-native carrier, announced today that its customer, Standard Insurance Co. has won an ICMG Architecture Excellence Awards for its Cato-enabled, digital transformation initiative.

The ICMG Architecture Excellence Awards is a vendor-independent, global competition benchmarking enterprise and IT architecture capabilities. Nominations are submitted by IT teams worldwide and evaluated by a select group of judges. Winning nominations include companies such as Credit Suisse, L’Oreal, and Unisys.

“Congratulations to the Standard Insurance team for winning “Best Architecture for IT Infrastructure,” says Stree Naidu, vice president of Asia Pacific & Japan for Cato Networks, “We’re proud that Cato’s revolutionary cloud-native approach to security and networking enabled Standard Insurance to transform the network underpinning its digital business.” Digital Transformation Enabled By WAN Transformation Back in 2016, Standard Insurance’s CEO initiated a multiyear digital transformation initiative emphasizing the importance of online insurance selling. As part of that effort, Standard Insurance needed to upgrade its backend infrastructure, changing its core insurance software and migrating from a private datacenter to AWS.

Standard Insurance needed an enterprise network optimized for the hybrid cloud and with strong protection for Internet-borne threats. After two ransomware incidents, the CEO demanded a dramatically improved security posture.

Cato connected the company’s 60 branches, the headquarters in Makati, Philippines, and the company’s AWS instance into Cato Cloud. Branch firewall appliances were replaced with Cato Security Services, a tightly integrated suite of cloud-native services built into Cato Cloud that include next-generation firewall (NGFW), secure web gateway (SWG), URL filtering, and malware prevention.

With Cato, Standard Insurance found it could deploy locations faster, reduce security and management overhead, and slash IT costs. “The cost of the total solution Cato is providing us – including the centralized management, cloud-based monitoring, and reports – matches the cost of the firewall appliances alone. But with appliances, we would still need to add the cost of appliance management, the advanced protection, and other firewall components,” says Alf Dela Cruz, head of infrastructure and cyber security at Standard Insurance.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, the cloud-native carrier, connects enterprise locations, users and cloud resources into a global, secure, and optimized cloud network with built-in SD-WAN, network security, and WAN optimization. Unlike legacy telcos, Cato is agile, affordable, simple to deploy, and quick to adapt to changing business needs. Using Cato, customers can cut MPLS costs, improve performance between global locations and to cloud applications, eliminate branch appliances, provide secure Internet access everywhere, and seamlessly extend the WAN to mobile users and cloud resources. Visit www.catonetworks.com and Twitter: @CatoNetworks.

