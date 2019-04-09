Fun Reward Launches The Ultimate Italian American Mom Daughter Women Party

Join to Help Kids & Enjoy Fun Trips www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to help fund summer camp and is rewarding participation with party travel to Celebrate International Women's Day in Rome

Join to Help Kids & Enjoy Ultimate Trip to 2020 Women Party in Rome” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good a staffing agency on a mission to help fund summer camp scholarships is rewarding participation with exclusive party travel. Join to help kids and enjoy Ultimate 2020 Women Party in Rome Trip.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Did you know 2020 is 100th Anniversary of Women's Right to Vote? Join us to Party for Good ; celebrate equality and your heritage at International Women's Day in Rome. We're rewarding just 5 mom daughter trips. Share the trip with your daughter, or grandma too."How to Earn 2020 Women Party in Rome TripReward reserved for Southern California Italian American moms and grandmas too.Participate by July 1, 2019 to qualify for reward.1. Introduce a family member, friend, neighbor, or boss who is an executive decision maker at a company (CEO, COO, CFO, CIO, or VP of HR); who is hiring professional staff.2. Recruiting for Good finds the company a new employee, and earns a finder's fee that is shared to fund a summer camp scholarship; and reward a 6 night trip to party in Rome for Good.3. Mom can share the trip with a daughter; or gift the trip to daughter and a friend (travel includes: 2 round-trip flights, and 6 Nights at Hotel Adriano reward).Carlos Cymerman adds, “Spend quality time with you daughter, or grandma, see the sites, enjoy the food, and party for good in Rome..."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'We Party for Good' an exclusive service rewarding party travel to experience the World's Best Culture, Music, and Sports. Join us to enjoy life, have fun, and see the world. www.WePartyforGood.com



