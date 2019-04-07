PrismUV(tm) - New Patented Lighting and Disinfection Product Announced

PrismUV(tm),newly patented lighting and disinfection product announced for launch in South Carolina. Replicates sunlight indoors. Will combat pathogens,odors.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, April 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Air & Water®, Inc. of Hilton Head Island, SC has partnered with the Don Ryan Center for Innovation (DRCI) in Bluffton, SC to help launch PrismUV™, its new, patented, innovative, lighting and disinfection product. Warren Lynn, President of American Air & Water®, said he believes the Don Ryan Center will be a significant resource for his company as it gets its newest, multi-functional lighting product financed and into nationwide distribution.American Air & Water® has been specializing in the research, development, marketing and sales of germicidal air, surface and water disinfection systems for nearly 20 years, and with its new PrismUV™ product will now move into the arena of “smart light technology.”“Our patented product replicates sunlight indoors, which improves artificial lighting,” said Lynn, “and by doing so our PrismUV™ light is capable of combating indoor germs, pathogens, allergens and odors as well as positively impacting the mood of the occupants.”“PrismUV™ is a truly multi-functional, disruptive product that marks a paradigm shift in the world of indoor lighting,” said Lynn. He pointed out that it will alleviate mal-illumination of people spending too much time under artificial indoor light which limits their daily exposure to ‘full-spectrum’ daylight.“Working with innovative companies like American Air & Water, Inc. is at the core of our mission,” said Trent Williamson, CEO, Don Ryan Center for Innovation. “We’re encouraged by the potential for this product, and look forward to seeing it develop.”Lynn described the market potential as enormous. He said PrismUV™ will be especially effective in dormitory and hotel rooms as well as a range of other indoor spaces from cruise ship cabins to children’s day care and senior living facilities.Lynn credits The Don Ryan Center of Innovation, and in particular its new leadership team of Trent Williamson and Charles Wohl, for helping him focus the direction for PrismUV™ and open doors to additional outside partners and investor groups.# # #ABOUT AMERICAN WATER & AIR, INC.American Water & Air Inc. has been specializing in the research, development and marketing of air, surface and water disinfection systems since 1999, providing solutions for reducing human exposure to pollutants and controlling the spread of harmful micro-organisms. For more details visit the website:AmericanAirandWater.comABOUT DON RYAN CENTER FOR INNOVATION (DRCI)Since 2012 DRCI has been instrumental in creating a business-centric community while empowering innovators through its successful incubation program. The incubator provides resources such as hands-on mentoring, company formation and overall business planning. For more details visit the website: DonRyanCenter.com.



