Percy Sutton Legacy Continues 100 Million In House Financing 0% Interest For The Greatest Real Estate Move In America

Streets Honor Percy Sutton In NYC Oasis Hotel Making History Percy Sutton, Muhammad Ali & David Dinkins

We Are Inviting All Those Who Want To Invest Both Big & Small Investors

A NEW CHAPTER IN ATLANTIC CITY IS LIKE A REVIVAL IN HARLEM” — Omar Sutton

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Consulting, Inc. is looking to put a Non Gaming Hotel / Resort on its well-known Boardwalk. (The Oasis) This will ad value to all properties on the boardwalk, we will be providing 100 Million in house financing for a select amount of units, the decision on these units will not be based on credit, giving many people an opportunity to invest in a beach front unit that might not qualify through traditional finance options, these units will have 0% interest on the loan, that's 0% interest on the loan.

Advanced Consulting spokesperson Charles Omar Sutton of the famed Sutton family sees an opportunity to make history and progress in Atlantic City. The firm will look to establish the greatest atmosphere in America with a focus on a Hotel / Resort that offers unique restaurants & entertainment experiences that won’t be like anything currently offered on the Boardwalk. The hotel will be a non-gaming resort with an international appeal not seen in some time in Atlantic City.

We are seeking investors on all levels from large to small to invest in this incredible real estate project, with 90% Occupancy / Beach Front / 27 Million Tourist A Year / Investing Would Be A Great Business Move. You can invest in a single unit or multiple units, whatever the Investor is capable of doing.

This will be the first all inclusive resort on the entire boardwalk bringing people from around the world.

We have 27 Acres, 600 Units, 8 Restaurants, 2 Beach Bars (Everything Is Constructed) the property is ready to go, our in-house financing option will allow many to invest in a project that will be a great real estate move.

Sutton said It’s a great investment in Atlantic City and it’s the type of investments my family has made throughout America. “It marks a new frontier for the area.”

Using our collective resources and giving it some business focus will ensure that Atlantic City becomes a part of the international marketplace. Sutton said a brighter future is on the horizon as the Atlantic City market attains the multiple elements of business & social development it needs to restore its foundation, we are building that today.

Through its continued initiative, the company came up with the 1870 brand – the year the Boardwalk was founded. Advanced Consulting Inc. has launched www.hotels1870.com which is growing each day with highlights on Atlantic City. The 1870 brand will help companies of all sectors in the area become known throughout the world.

(Charles Omar Sutton) the Sutton family is well-known for their purchases and restoration projects including the purchase of the Apollo Theater which helped to renovate the Harlem community, and the creation of WBLS & WLIB radio stations to form Inner City Broadcasting, which owned more than 25 radio stations around the nation. The Late Honorable Percy Sutton Was Regarded by President Barack Obama As A True American Icon. A legacy of building the greatest potential in all people has arrived in Atlantic City. (The Legacy of Percy Sutton Continues)

We look forward to building together. Many will look back at what we are doing years from now & realize we made history and a very sound investment for all those who invested.

Become an investor with us email us at biz@industrymovement.com or call 212 514 9410 we look forward to building together.

Take a look http://investintheoasis.secureserversites.net



