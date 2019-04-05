NuvaDermRX Medical Spa Announces Open House Event – April 18

NuvaDermRX is proud to announce the date for its Open House event on April 18th from 4pm-7pm, with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 3pm.

JASPER, TX, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuvaDermRX is proud to announce the date for its Open House event on April 18th from 4pm-7pm, with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 3pm. Our new medical spa is bringing several cutting edge, exciting aesthetic treatments to East Texas. The management of NuvaDermRX invites you to come to this free open house to tour the facility, experience our treatment offerings and technologies, meet our staff and enter into drawings for free and discounted procedures. The Grand Prize drawing is 6 Free Sessions of Laser Hair Removal. NuvaDermRX is also offering all new patients a 15% discount off any spa procedure booked between now and the time of the event.

The Open House will be full of events and demonstrations including:

• Ribbon cutting ceremony at 3pm with the Jasper Chamber of Commerce and local radio station in attendance

• Three live demonstrations of the latest in facial skin rejuvenation treatments, including our new HydraFacial,

Microneedling and Xeomin injectables

• Manufacturer presentations on some of the latest aesthetic procedures

• Promotional pricing on all procedures, 15% off any treatment excluding name brand injectables

• Event-exclusive 20% discount on our Skin Medica products

• 3 hourly door prize drawings for free Lip Flips, HydraFacials and 6 Sessions of Verju Body Contouring

• Grand Prize Drawing of 6 Free Sessions of Laser Hair Removal

• Tours of the spa with staff available on-site for questions

• Light refreshments provided

To RSVP for this event, register through our Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-open-house-event-nuvadermrx-medical-spa-tickets-59006727711 or call us directly at 409.384.3933.

“We’re bringing so many new and exciting procedures and treatments to East Texas, we decided hosting an Open House was the best way to showcase all NuvaDermRX has to offer. We look forward to hosting existing clients and meeting new patients. Our staff has planned a fantastic evening that is both informative and fun with event-exclusive promotional specials and drawings sure to excite all our guests,” said Nina Martindale, Nurse Practitioner.



About NuvaDermRX

NuvaDermRX is a full-service medical spa and wellness center serving Jasper, TX and the surrounding communities. NuvaDermRX is led by Nurse Practitioner, Nina Martindale and an experienced, professional staff. NuvaDermRX combines the relaxing elements of a spa with the expertise and cutting-edge technology of a medical practice to provide the most recognized and effective anti-aging, restorative, non-surgical skin care procedures and products available. Please visit our website at www.nuvadermrx.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.

For more information contact:

Name: Nina Martindale

Phone: 409.384.3933

Email: nuvadermrx@mail.com

Name: Dennis Stoutenburgh

Phone: 214.986.8400

Email: dennis@socialstrategy1.com



