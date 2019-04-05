North America The Largest Region In The Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

The Business Research Company

Western Europe was the third largest region in the pharmaceutical drugs market, accounting for 19.4%, followed by South America at 8.6%, Eastern Europe at 6.5%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical drugs market in 2017, accounting for more than $340 billion or above 36% of the global pharmaceutical drugs market. The pharmaceutical drugs market is primarily driven by the presence of an advanced healthcare system, high healthcare awareness, access to high value drugs, advances in pharmaceutical research and development, high per capita expenditure on healthcare and high GDP of the region.

Asia-Pacific was the second largest region accounting for $200.8 billion or 21.5% of the market. This market size can be attributed to factors such as large population base, government initiatives supporting healthcare sector, availability of affordable generic drugs, initiatives promoting healthcare insurance, short duration for the drug approval process, aging population and high prevalence of chronic diseases. Western Europe was the third largest region in the pharmaceutical drugs market, accounting for 19.4%, followed by South America at 8.6%, Eastern Europe at 6.5%, the Middle East, and Africa.

Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company is one of a new series of industry report that provides a pharma market overview, pharma market analysis and forecasts of pharmaceutical drugs market size and pharma industry statistics, pharma market growth rates, pharma market shares and pharma industry’s company profiles of the leading competitors. The pharma market report describes actionable strategies for participants in the pharmaceutical drugs industry and also identifies the most significant opportunities in the market.

Where To Learn More

Read the Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2021, from The Business Research Company, for more information on the following:

Markets Covered: Pharmaceutical drugs, musculoskeletal disorders drugs, cardiovascular drugs, oncology drugs, anti-infective drugs, metabolic disorders drugs, central nervous system drugs, genito-urinary drugs, respiratory diseases drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, hematology drugs, dermatology drugs; global healthcare market

Data Segmentations: Pharmaceutical drugs market size, historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, pharmaceutical drugs market split by segments (musculoskeletal disorders drugs, cardiovascular drugs, oncology drugs, anti-infective drugs, metabolic disorders drugs, central nervous system drugs, genito-urinary drugs, respiratory diseases drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, hematology drugs, dermatology drugs, ophthalmology drugs) historic and forecast size, segment shares, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, global healthcare market.

Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Organizations Covered : Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc.

Regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Download a free sample for pharmaceutical drugs market at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2316&type=smp

Other Information And Analyses : Pharmaceutical drugs market comparison with macro economic factors, per capita

average pharmaceutical drugs expenditure and pharmaceutical drugs market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; number of general practitioners, average pharmaceutical drugs revenue per general practitioner, number of pharmacies per 100,000 population, number of pharmacists, average pharmaceutical drugs revenue per pharmacist, number of employees in pharmaceutical industry, PESTEL analysis, average revenue per pharmaceutical employee, number of pharmaceutical enterprises, average pharmaceutical drugs revenue per pharmaceutical enterprise, generic & branded sales proportion by country (value), and new drug approvals- 2017, by country, key mergers and acquisitions, trends and strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Pharmaceutical Drugs Industry: The report explains over 38 strategies for pharma drugs companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include pharmaceutical companies focusing on the development of new medicines for drug-resistant infections, and strategies such as Rx-to-OTC switch to manage product life cycle and maintain product sales after patent expiry.

Opportunities For Pharmaceutical Drugs Sector Companies: The report reveals where the global pharmaceutical drugs industry will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Number of Figures in the report: 151

Number of Tables in the report: 151

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies to 2021(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-market):

Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2018(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-infective-drugs-global-market-report-2018)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.