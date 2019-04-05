The Legal Services Market To Grow At An Annual Growth Rate Of 4.5% Till 2021

The Business Research Company

The global legal services market is expected to grow from around $850 billion in 2017 to above $1 trillion in 2021 at an annual growth rate of more than 4.5%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global legal services market is expected to grow from around $850 billion in 2017 to above $1 trillion in 2021 at an annual growth rate of more than 4.5%. Rising investments, increasing competition and mergers and acquisition activity will drive the demand for legal services during 2017-21. Factors such as expansion of international legal service providers to different countries, constructive government policies and cost-effective legal expertise will further contribute to the growth of the global legal services market.

Legal services companies advise clients (individuals or corporations) about their legal rights and responsibilities and represent clients in civil or criminal cases, business transactions, and other matters of legal advice and assistance.

Global Legal Services Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides legal services market overviews, analysis and forecasts of legal services market size and growth for the whole market, legal services segments and legal services market by geographies, legal services trends, legal services drivers, legal services restraints, legal services industry’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The legal services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.



Read the Global Legal Services Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2021, from The Business Research Company, for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Legal services, B2B legal services market, B2C legal services, criminal law practices, hybrid commercial practices

Legal Services Companies Covered: Latham & Watkins LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Baker & McKenzie, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, DLA Piper

Regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, Japan, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, UK, Australia, India, Spain, Russia.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, population, GDP.

Data Segmentations: Legal services market size and growth for 7 regions and 12 countries; global, regional and country legal services market size and growth segmented by type of service - B2B legal services, B2C legal services, criminal law practices, hybrid commercial practices; global, regional and country legal services market size and growth segmented by end user industry - financial services, mining and oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, IT services, other services, other end users; global, regional and country legal services market size and growth segmented by type of service provider - large and small firms.

Other Information: PESTEL analysis, drivers and restraints, customer and operational insights, legal services market by region and country covering regulations, government initiatives and competitive landscape; legal services market trends and strategies.

Strategies For Participants In The Legal Services Industry: The report explains over 15 actionable strategies based on trends or key companies’ approaches, including Latham & Watkins’ plan to expand its business in the Asian region and Baker & McKenzie’s strategy of providing legal and business services in regions facing volatility in terms of reassurance and cross-border M&A deals.

Opportunities For Legal Market Companies: The report identifies the global, regional and country subsegments where the legal services market will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary as well as extensive secondary research.

Number of Figures: 175

Number of Tables: 188

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

