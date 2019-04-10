India is a Highly Profitable Market for MLM Businesses, says Piplbyte Infotech

The Direct Selling Industry in India is exploding, says Piplbyte Infotech, a leading MLM Consultancy

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Network Marketing is a booming business type in the 21st century. Indian market has accepted MLM with open arms and the statistics show that the future of network market in India is very bright. It is estimated that by end of 2021, the total worth of MLM industry in India would be around 15,930 crores.Piplbyte Infotech are the leading MLM Consultants in India guiding business owners and entrepreneurs to grow strong MLM businesses. Being in the industry for several years, these seasoned consultants affirm that India is highly profitable market for direct selling. One of their top consultants says, “The number of people who are buying from direct sellers and the individuals joining such kind of businesses has rapidly increased in the past few years. The freedom to run a business on their own terms and the opportunity to make money without being a direct employee of the company has resulted in MLM success rates.”The business model was introduced to India in 1980 and by the end of the millenium, we had around 5 million self employed direct sellers in the country. In the 21st century, this growth has multiplied and we can expect it to further accelerate thanks to digitisation and the extensive use of mobile platform.Piplebytes as one of the highly reputed MLM Consultancy observes that there are many factors boosting this growth of MLM businesses in India. The firm’s director says, “Most consumers prefer to rely on their personal networks to buy quality products. People are largely purchasing products from direct sellers whom they personally know and trust.” From the MLM business owner or direct seller’s perspective, this business offers them more freedom. People are fascinated by the idea of ‘be your own boss’ and are thus exploring network marketing with great interest.Piplbyte is passionately involved in training entrepreneurs and startups for setting up a successful MLM businesses. Not only do they help in planning and structuring the business model but also constantly guide how to expand the business. As the trusted MLM Consultants in India they have coached multiple startups, collaborations and helped international brands in expansion and acquisition in Indian market. Their coaching techniques helps business owners to manage time smartly, develop leadership qualities, manage funds and expand their business in an affective manner.When the zeal and enthusiasm of young India is well guided by industry experts and consultants, we can surely anticipate a bright future of Network Marketing in India.



