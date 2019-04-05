Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Status and Global Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications 2019-2024

Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

The global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

Gaia Botanicals

Isodiol

Medical Marijuana

Aurora Cannabis (AC)

Cannoid

Canopy Growth Corporation

CV Sciences

IRIE CBD

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals

PharmaHemp

Folium Biosciences

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Marijuana-derived CBD Oil Products

Hemp-derived CBD Oil Products

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Anxiety

Fibromyalgia (FM)

Diabetes

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Marijuana-derived CBD Oil Products

3.1.2 Hemp-derived CBD Oil Products

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) ENDOCA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 CBD American Shaman (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Gaia Botanicals (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Isodiol (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Medical Marijuana (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Aurora Cannabis (AC) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Cannoid (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Canopy Growth Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 CV Sciences (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 IRIE CBD (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Elixinol (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 NuLeaf Naturals (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 PharmaHemp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Folium Biosciences (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Anxiety

6.1.2 Demand in Fibromyalgia (FM)

6.1.3 Demand in Diabetes

6.1.4 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

Continued...

