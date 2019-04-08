Integral BioSystems to Exhibit at 2019 ARVO Annual Meeting in Vancouver Canada April 28 to May 2, 2019

Boston area CRO specializing in ocular pharmaceutical formulation development will display in Booth 813 at 2019 ARVO Annual Meeting in Vancouver

BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bedford, MA – April 28, 2019 – Integral BioSystems LLC, Boston area CRO specializing in ophthalmological pharmaceutical formulation development, will be in the spotlight as a participating exhibitor during the ARVO 2019 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology from April 28 to May 2, 2019, to be held at the Vancouver Convention Center in Vancouver, Canada.With over 26 years of experience in all phases of cell and tissue targeted, sustained release pharmaceutical formulation development, the firm’s CEO and President, Dr. Shikha P. Barman, will be on hand to discuss the specific requirements of interested attendees. In addition, Integral BioSystems will be presenting three posters:Sunday, April 28, 2019: Efficient Delivery of a Hydrophobic PPAR Agonist OS300 via a Nanostructured Delivery System, for the Treatment of Meibomian Gland DysfunctionKoushik Barman, Swathi Amere, Kevin Ward, Shikha BarmanPoster ID B0421; 8:00 AM-9:45 AMWednesday, May 1, 2019: Delivery of a PPAR Agonist via a Biodegradable Ocular Insert to Achieve Scar-free Corneal Wound HealingShikha Barman, Swathi Amere, Yang Li, Kevin WardPoster ID B0202; 8:15 AM-10:00 AMWednesday, May 1, 2019: Sustained Delivery of Proteins to the Ocular Surface via a Mucoadhesive, Biodegradable Delivery System, NanoM™Kevin Ward, Yang Li, Shikha BarmanPoster ID B0094; 3:00 PM-4:45 PMAbout the SymposiumThe ARVO 2019 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology will cover subjects like Medicine, Eyesight, Vision, Ophthalmology, and Eye Health. This gathering of scientists, medical personnel, and representatives from related businesses combines a wide range of talks from commercial and academic figures in ophthalmological science, poster presentations about recent developments in ophthalmology, and offers of ophthalmology-related products and services. It is anticipated that over 11,000 people will participate in this Meeting.About Integral BioSystemsIntegral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up, and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.The Company has developed numerous dosage forms for ophthalmic applications. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.For those seeking to develop a formulation for a new drug substance, a 505b2 product or a generic drug product, Dr. Barman will be available to answer questions about the suitability of Integral’s recently patented drug delivery platform technologies, NanoM™ and OcuSurf™ for your particular application.



