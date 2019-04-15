The Radicati Group Releases “Microsoft Office 365, Exchange Server and Outlook Market Analysis, 2019 - 2023”

Office 365 and Exchange Server continue to see strong worldwide adoption with organizations of all sizes across all verticals

On-Premises Microsoft Exchange Server deployments still represent the majority of mailboxes, however, deployment of cloud Office 365 mailboxes is rapidly catching up” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, US, April 15, 2019

The Radicati Group's latest study, "Microsoft Office 365, Exchange Server and Outlook Market Analysis, 2019 - 2023" provides an in-depth analysis of the penetration of Microsoft Office 365, Hosted Exchange, on-premises Exchange Server, and Outlook email clients in the Messaging and Collaboration market.

The report provides detailed installed base, four-year growth forecasts, breakouts by region, and business size for Microsoft Office 365, Hosted Exchange, Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft Outlook, and Microsoft Outlook on the web.

According to the report, while On-Premises Microsoft Exchange Server deployments still represent the majority of mailboxes, deployment of cloud Office 365 mailboxes is rapidly catching up as organizations of all sizes become more comfortable with cloud email and collaboration solutions.

About The Radicati Group, Inc.
The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.

The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



