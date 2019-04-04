Talroo Launches New Insights Dashboard at SHRM Talent Conference

Analytics Tool Gives Clients Advantage They Need to Make Better Buying Decisions

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talroo, a leading HR technology company, is pleased to release a new client analytics reporting tool at the SHRM Talent conference in Nashville, April 8th-10th. As a data-driven platform, Talroo leverages advanced technologies like natural language processing and machine learning to help employers attract the right candidate audiences to open roles. Now Talroo customers can access rich job-level data and applicant insights to help inform talent attraction strategies. With the competition for talent at an all-time high, customers are increasingly looking to data to help them make decisions.The insights dashboard is the reporting arm of the Talroo Attract Engine™: the technology that brings employers and talent together. The tool will enable both recruitment marketing agencies and employers to access detailed campaign job-level performance and applicant behavior insights. Clients can see total investment, job views, average conversion rates, device usage, channel breakdown, audience statistics, and a heat map with location data based on job searches. One of the most requested features of this dashboard is a competitive analysis by industry. Clients can see how their bids compare to competitive sets in the market, and what the average price-per-click and price-per-application is – in a given location, for a specific job category. These insights will help clients optimize budget efficiency, attract more relevant candidates, and ultimately hire better.“We’re really excited to provide these instant insights to our clients. Our platform and service team are constantly making decisions using this data to get customers the best results possible. In an extremely competitive labor market, the data that we provide can completely transform recruiting strategies. Understanding the job seeker and market trends in a given industry is the first step to a successful strategy that delivers hires,” said Talroo CEO Thad Price.See the insights dashboard in action at the Talroo booth at SHRM Talent in Nashville, starting at 4:30 p.m. CT on April 8th. To learn more before the show, visit talroo.com . For a complete agenda or to register for SHRM Talent, visit conferences.shrm.org/talent-conference About TalrooTalroo is a data-driven talent attraction technology designed to help recruiters and talent acquisition professionals get the volume and quality of applications they need to make hires. Through unique audience reach, custom niche networks, and industry-leading client service, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for five consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit talroo.com.



