Good Hemp Genetics Offers High Level CBD Hemp Clones and Feminized Seed to Farms.

HIGH CBD HEMP FEMINIZED SEED HEMP CLONE

Good Hemp Genetics offers feminized hemp seeds for sale through its NC based hemp farm. Good Hemp Genetics also offers hemp clones for as low as $2 per clone.

Our seed supply will most likely sellout before most farms are planted this season” — Bill Alessi

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With CBD sales expected to hit $22 Billion by 2022 and the recent passing of the farm bill making hemp cultivation legal, it’s no surprise that availability of hemp seeds that produce high levels of CBD are becoming harder to find.

Bill Alessi of Good Hemp Genetics commented, “Since the passing of the farm bill, there has been a high demand for feminized hemp seed and clones. There has been an overwhelming number of farms now planning to grow hemp. Our seed supply will most likely sellout before most farms are planted this season.”

Farmers interested in obtaining high quality feminized hemp seed for the 2019 growing season can purchase seeds online from Good Hemp Genetics.

About Good Hemp Genetics

Good Hemp Genetics is a Lake Norman, NC headquartered, hemp farm and consulting company that provides its clients with hemp agricultural guidance and quality hemp genetics that produce high levels of CBD. Good Hemp Genetics has farming operations in Mt. Airy, NC as well as a mix of partner farms throughout the US and offers seed to sale services that include: cultivation consulting, hemp genetics through clones and seed, and forward purchase contracts hemp biomass.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.