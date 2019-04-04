Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Expected To Reach Above $13 Billion By 2022

The Business Research Company

The market for global wearable medical devices was valued at $4.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $13 billion by 2022.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for global wearable medical devices was valued at $4.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $13 billion by 2022, growing at the rate of 20.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The global wearable medical devices market is expected to grow at an attractive growth rate and holds a significant opportunity to grow in untapped markets across the world with increasing awareness among the consumers and aging populations. Growth can also be attributed to the increasing demand for smart watches, growing demand for wearable monitors, rising disposable incomes, and increasing use of wearable devices for cardiovascular diseases management.

Wearable medical devices, are small electronic products, often consisting of one or more sensors, and having computational capability. They are embedded into items that are attached to the body parts, such as the head, feet, arms, wrists and waist. They can resemble watches, eyeglasses, clothing, contact lenses, shoes or even jewellery.

Wearable Medical Devices Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company is one of a new series of industry report that provides wearable medical market overview, wearable medical devices industry analysis and forecasts of wearable medical market size and wearable medical devices industry statistics, wearable medical devices market growth rates, wearable medical devices market shares and wearable medical devices industry’s company profiles of the leading competitors. The wearable medical devices market report describes actionable strategies for participants in the wearable medical devices industry and also identifies the most significant opportunities in the market.

Markets Covered: Wearable medical devices, segmentation by type of device – (diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices); by site of application – (strap, headband, shoe sensors, handheld); by type of products – (consumer wearable market, non-consumer wearable market)

Wearable Medical Devices Organizations Covered: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, Zephyr Technology Corporation, Fitbit Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Countries: USA, Japan, Germany, France, Australia, Brazil, Italy, China, Russia, Spain, UK, India.

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, ROW (Rest of world)

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2017-2022)

Data segmentations: Wearable medical devices market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by type of device – (diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices); by site of application – (strap, headband, shoe sensors, handheld); by type of products – (consumer wearable market, non-consumer wearable market)- market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, regional and country analysis.

Other Information: Porter’s five forces analysis, industry overview, value chain analysis, market indicators, merger and acquisitions, competitive analysis, wearable technology facts, market drivers, market challenges, market opportunities, company overview, business strategy, financial overview, products and services, SWOT analysis, recent developments, key executives for seven leading global wearable medical devices manufacturers.

Strategies For Participants In The Wearable Medical Devices Market: The report explains over 20 trend-based or corporate strategies for the wearable medical devices industry, including wearable medical devices companies making a shift towards ocean shipments and expanding services for the e-commerce market and Koninklijke Philips N.V. new strategy of addressing global challenges to build better health and better care at lower cost

Opportunities For Wearable Medical Devices Companies: The report identifies the global, regional and country sub segments where the wearable medical devices market will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

