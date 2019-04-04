Supremus Group Announces Selection by Major Texas University for Training Its HIPAA Compliance Staff

WAUKEE, LOWA, USA, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supremus Group is a trusted HIPAA Compliance Training and consultancy service provider in USA. The company provides customized consultancy and training services to clients in various sectors including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, insurance, and others. Recently, the company has announced that it has been chosen by a major Texas university for providing HIPAA Compliance Training of Certified HIPAA Privacy Security Expert (CHPSE) to their HIPAA Compliance team.Official AnnouncementAny association with a university adds repute and acclaim to organizations operating in the field. The company spokesperson has upbeat about the development in their official announcement, “We are proud to announce that we have been chosen by a reputed and leading university of Texas for providing training to their HIPAA Compliance team members. This demonstrates the trust and reputation that we have built in our sector over the past 13 years of our presence.”Besides providing HIPAA Compliance Training and consultancy services , the company also offers customized HIPAA compliance solutions and templates. “We help our clients meet the compliance requirements in an affordable and timely manner. This is made possible with the help of our wider range of services and solutions,” the spokesperson added. There are programs for all sizes and sectors for firms.The Program in FocusThe university’s HIPAA Compliance team will be undergoing Supremus’s 5-day comprehensive HIPAA privacy and SecurityCertification Training for CHPSE. It involves classroom training to enhanceunderstanding of implications of the law. The program also trains participants on how to create a framework towards achieving compliance and conducting regular audit.“Our program goes beyond and also teaches participants to understand international security standards. This includes learning about SOX, NIST, and ISO too,” the spokesperson claimed. Even after completing the HIPAA Compliance Training program, students are required to receive an update course every year. This helps them stay up-to-date with the latest changes in regulations.About Supremus GroupThe HIPAA Compliance Training company was founded in 2006 with the goal of becoming a major player in the sector to assist other healthcare organizations to become compliant. It provides programs that address privacy and security concerns at different levels. Thus, it covers students at different levels through its programs that include CHPA, CHPE, CHSE, and CHPSE.The spokesperson elaborated, “We provide both instructor-led classroom training and online training. Our classrooms involve one instructor training up to 12 students. Our online anytime training classes can be taken anytime and from anywhere in the world.”Consultancy ServicesThe company provides comprehensive consultancy services customized to address the needs of its clients. The areas covered include vulnerability assessment, HIPAA security risk analysis, contingency planning, HIPAA policy and procedure creation, and HIPA security audit. Templates are also provided to clients that need to complete their compliance without the assistance of consultants. The company claims to have comprehensive templates to help save time and keep the costs low.The HIPAA Compliance Training service claims to have over 3,000 clients in North America. It also has business associates across EU, Asia, and South America. For more information, it is recommended to contact the company representative.To get further information about various training and certification courses, you can visit https://www.supremusgroup.com/training-courses/



