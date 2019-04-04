North American Market, Largest In The Global Telemedicine Technologies Market

The Business Research Company

The North American market accounted for the largest share of the telemedicine technology market in 2016, at nearly 55% of the total.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for telemedicine technologies based on the geography is segmented into four regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). RoW comprises South America, Africa, and the Middle East. The North American market accounted for the largest share of the telemedicine technology market in 2016, at nearly 55% of the total. It was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, which accounted for around 23% and almost 17% respectively, of the overall telemedicine technologies market in 2015.

Most companies operating in the telehealth services market are headquartered in the United States, where a rising number of patients are suffering from chronic diseases due to the rapidly growing aging populations. Shortage of healthcare professionals, growing requirement of healthcare facilities in remote areas, changing life style habits of the population and lack of proper disease management are expected to increase the demand for remote patient monitoring. This will boost the telehealth service market for telemedicine applications.

The telehealth services market report describes actionable strategies for participants in the telehealth services industry and also identifies the most significant opportunities in the market.

Markets Covered: Global telemedicine market, By Type of Service Area – (tele-home, tele-hospital), by Application – (tele-radiology, tele-consultation, tele-monitoring, tele-surgery and other)

Data Segmentations: Telemedicine technologies market size, global and by country, historic market size, by value and by volume; forecast market size, by value; growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; telemedicine technologies market segments – By Type of Service Area – (tele-home, tele-hospital), by Application – ( tele-radiology, tele-consultation, tele-monitoring, tele-surgery and other) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Telemedicine Technologies Organizations Covered: Aerotel Medical Systems, Cerner Corporation, AMD Telemedicine, GE Healthcare (Subsidiary of GE), Polycom Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions.

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW).

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-17) and forecast (2017-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Porter’s five forces model for the telemedicine technology market, drivers, challenges; competitive Landscape, business strategies

Strategies For Participants In The Telemedicine Technologies Industry: The report covers trend based strategies for telemedicine technologies sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. Telemedicine companies are actively focused on acquiring complementary information technology companies to strengthen their competitive positions to enhance their product and service offerings, and expanding their reach into new and existing markets. Cerner corporation has a key focus on developing new health care information system solutions and services; the company is significantly allocating its resources to research and development activities.

Opportunities For Telemedicine Technologies Sector Companies: The report reveals where the global telemedicine technologies industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

