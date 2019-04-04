Nanographic Printing Process Giving Momentum To The Printing Inks Market In The Packaging Industry

The Business Research Company

The global printing inks market reached a value of nearly $34 billion in 2018, having increased at an annual growth rate of around 1% since 2014.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The printing inks market in the packaging industry is driven by the nanographic printing technology using nano-pigments that enable a 15% broader range of colours than alternative technologies. Nano-pigments enable nanography to use significantly less expensive pigments and create images that are 2-10 times thinner than other processes. Moreover, the ink in the technology is dried and formed before it is transferred to the substrate, enabling nanography to print on any off-the-shelf substrate with very high ink coverage without causing ripples or other issues. With the advantage of dry transfer, the sharpness and colour accuracy are practically unaffected by the substrate.

The global printing inks market reached a value of nearly $34 billion in 2018, having increased at an annual growth rate of around 1% since 2014, and is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of above 3% to nearly $38 billion by 2022.

Markets Covered: printing inks market, by formulation (oil-based, water-based, solvent-based); by product type (offset, flexographic, rotogravure, digital), by end use (packaging, print media, commercial printing); global chemicals market.

Data Segmentations: Printing inks market global and by country market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; and by product segments – (By Formulation (Oil-Based, Water-Based, Solvent-Based); By Product Type (Offset, Flexographic, Rotogravure, Digital), By End Use (Packaging, Print Media, Commercial Printing)) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries of segments and sub segments by value, by percentage, global chemicals market.

Printing Inks Market Organizations Covered: DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Sakata Inx Corporation, and Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia-Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Global printing inks market, growth (2018-2022) and consumption share (2018) comparison, global printing inks market comparison with macro-economic factors, printing inks market size, percentage of GDP, per capita average printing inks market expenditure , global, by country; per capita average printing inks market expenditure, by country; printing inks market customer information, PESTEL analysis, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Printing Inks Industry: The report explains over 30 strategies for printing inks sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include printing inks companies considering to enter into strategic collaborations to have access to new technologies, technical know-how and digital transformation to meet rising market requirements and standards, and Toyo Ink’s business strategy at focusing on increasing its product offerings in developing economies.

Opportunities for Printing Inks sector companies: The report reveals the global printing inks industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

