Dr. Joy Kong of Chara Biologics to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell therapy utilizes regenerative cells to assist the healing process in tissue injury and chronic illnesses. It holds high promises and generates tremendous excitement. But as in any new field, it is best turn to the most qualified professionals in the field before committing to treatment.

Dr. Joy Kong is an exceptional Regenerative Medicine Physician and the Founder and Medical Director of Chara Biologics. She was named the "Top Doctor of the Year in Stem Cell Therapy" in 2019.

“If you think about it, we all came from a single stem cell. They are the intelligence behind the creation of each one of us,” says Dr. Kong. “By tapping into this innate intelligence, we can bring about much more profound changes, likely far superior to what can be accomplished by a single molecule designed by humans.”

Dr. Kong graduated as a valedictorian from San Francisco State University, and obtained her doctorate degree at UCLA School of Medicine. She went on to become a triple-board certified physician, in the field of psychiatry, addiction medicine, and anti-aging & regenerative medicine.

When Dr. Kong saw what stem cell therapy was able to accomplish for an autistic child, she delved into the science of stem cell therapy, and started treating patients with remarkable results. However, she also began to recognize certain lack of integrity in parts of the stem cell industry, and decided to go on a search for the best product for her patients. She later established Chara Biologics, and developed her own formula for "CharaCore," which is now the most comprehensive and potent stem cell product on the US market.

“Stem cells, especially the Mesenchymal Stem Cells, are highly anti-inflammatory, can help balance our immune system, regenerate blood vessels, have anti-cancer and anti-microbial properties, and can even help break down scar tissues." “One of the hallmarks of aging is the rising inflammation level, which correlates with physiological declines. Stem cells can reduce inflammation, and help reverse some of these declines, as elegantly illustrated in studies that showed reduction of 'aging frailty' in elderlies.”

“Cell therapy is one of the most exciting fields of medicine, and represents an incredibly powerful yet holistic approach,” says Dr. Kong. In order to help more doctors to learn about cell therapy, Dr. Kong founded American Academy of Integrative Cell Therapy, and she also generously shares her expertise with the public and physicians alike via YouTube video lectures.

Dr. Kong strongly believes in conducting cell therapy with solid clinical evidence. She co-founded a re-search company with other pioneers in the field, to spearhead high quality cell therapy studies on various serious medical conditions. "Only through solid evidence, can we truly move the field of regenerative medicine forward," says Dr. Kong.

“It was absolutely befitting to name my company Chara Biologics,” says Dr. Kong. “Chara is the Greek word for "joy." There is true joy in healing. I aspire to bring more of such joy into the world.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Joy Kong in an interview with Jim Mastern on Friday April 5th at 2 p.m. EST. and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday April 12th at 2 p.m. EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on our guest please visit https://charabiologics.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.