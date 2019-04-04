An Innovative, New Treatment Method for Infidelity: Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy (SART)
Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem on Good Day Sacramento discussing his innovative method of infidelity counseling.
Award-winning Marriage Counselor and Infidelity Recovery Expert develops a new counseling method for treating infidelity.
Infidelity is a prevalent relationship problem that impacts a large segment of the population. A recent study published in the Journal of Marital and Family Therapy states that in 41% of marriages, one or both spouses admit to infidelity, either sexual or emotional. That same study also states that 74% of men and 68% of women say that they would have an affair if they knew they would never get caught. Infidelity is also considered one of the most difficult presenting problems for counselors, and many clinicians have not received specialized training in the treatment of infidelity. Consequently, therapists are often uncertain about how to help clients navigate this difficult process.
"Working with couples in crisis can be overwhelming for new and seasoned clinicians, especially when considering the extreme emotional distress and feelings of hopelessness about the future of the relationship. The main reason behind developing this treatment method is to give counselors the tools they need to treat such a prevalent and devastating problem," says Dr. Alsaleem.
Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem is recognized as the leading expert in the field of infidelity counseling. He is the author of the acclaimed book, Infidelity: The Best Worst Thing that Could Happen to Your Marriage, and the founder of the Infidelity Counseling Center. His research interests and clinical work are focused on identifying the causes of infidelity and providing the best treatment for recovery from its impact. As an international lecturer and speaker, he has helped many counselors gain the necessary clinical tools to help their clients recover from affairs. Dr. Alsaleem was featured in the Thrive Global series titled "How to Write a Book that Sparks a Movement."
"Dr. Alsaleem holds himself out to be an Infidelity Expert. The thoroughness and clarity contained in this book bears this out."-- The Therapist magazine.
Dr. Alsaleem provides expert opinion about the physical and emotional impact of affairs.
