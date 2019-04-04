An Innovative, New Treatment Method for Infidelity: Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy (SART)

Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem on Good Day Sacramento discussing his innovative method of infidelity counseling. The Complete Guide on How to Heal from Affairs. Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem Teaching Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy.

Award-winning Marriage Counselor and Infidelity Recovery Expert develops a new counseling method for treating infidelity.

The trauma of infidelity doesn’t have to define the rest of your life. The wounds of betrayal can be a catalyst for long-awaited change.” — Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem, PsyD, LMFT

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy was developed by Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem, PsyD, LMFT to provide counselors of all levels with a strategic and adaptive treatment method for helping couples heal from the trauma of sexual and emotional affairs.Infidelity is a prevalent relationship problem that impacts a large segment of the population. A recent study published in the Journal of Marital and Family Therapy states that in 41% of marriages, one or both spouses admit to infidelity, either sexual or emotional. That same study also states that 74% of men and 68% of women say that they would have an affair if they knew they would never get caught. Infidelity is also considered one of the most difficult presenting problems for counselors, and many clinicians have not received specialized training in the treatment of infidelity. Consequently, therapists are often uncertain about how to help clients navigate this difficult process."Working with couples in crisis can be overwhelming for new and seasoned clinicians, especially when considering the extreme emotional distress and feelings of hopelessness about the future of the relationship. The main reason behind developing this treatment method is to give counselors the tools they need to treat such a prevalent and devastating problem," says Dr. Alsaleem.Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem is recognized as the leading expert in the field of infidelity counseling. He is the author of the acclaimed book, Infidelity: The Best Worst Thing that Could Happen to Your Marriage , and the founder of the Infidelity Counseling Center . His research interests and clinical work are focused on identifying the causes of infidelity and providing the best treatment for recovery from its impact. As an international lecturer and speaker, he has helped many counselors gain the necessary clinical tools to help their clients recover from affairs. Dr. Alsaleem was featured in the Thrive Global series titled "How to Write a Book that Sparks a Movement." "Dr. Alsaleem holds himself out to be an Infidelity Expert. The thoroughness and clarity contained in this book bears this out."-- The Therapist magazine.The book is available on Amazon and Kindle by clicking here: https://amzn.to/2S9nvGQ Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem is on all social media platforms and encourages others to follow for weekly Blog Posts and Monthly Facebook GoLive Events. Visit: http://www.TalalAlsaleem.com Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem is available for speaking engagements, conferences, TV/news Infidelity Recovery Specialist, panel discussions, book signings. Please contact Angela Nelson of Illuminare Media at media@TalalAlsaleem.com or call 415-340-2183ContactAngela Nelson (PR Manager)Illuminare Mediamedia@talalalsaleem.com

Dr. Alsaleem provides expert opinion about the physical and emotional impact of affairs.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.