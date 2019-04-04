Sirqul Appoints Manish Jain as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate IoT and AI Platform

Sirqul IoT Platform

SEATTLE, WA, USA, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sirqul , Inc., a leading Intelligence of Things (IoT) platform , today announced that Manish Jain has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO).Covering Product Development and Engineering, Manish’s addition will help the company further strengthen its product offerings across several IoT verticals that include Retail, Entertainment, Industrial, Building Management, and Manufacturing. In addition, Manish will drive the enhancement of Sirqul’s technical core capabilities such as in-memory processing, real-time data visualization, prediction, and the use of Artificial Intelligence and distributed ledgers.“Jain’s addition strengthens our leadership team,” said Robert Frederick, founder and CEO of Sirqul. “This expansion reflects our commitment to bring differentiated products and services to our customers by enhancing our Engagement-as-a-Service platform. Jain brings broad technical experience in both the Edge and enterprise software stack, which will enable us to strengthen the end-to-end product experience for our operational customers and consumers.”Jain brings a unique combination of strong technical skills and experience in launching products at global scale. For over two decades, he has focused on early adopter technologies including blockchain, IoT, application servers, middleware, and high-performance-database-computing. He has previously held roles as the Global Product Management & Solutions leader for GE's Edge-to-Cloud IIoT and Oracle's Fusion Middleware platforms. Most recently he worked on developing new business models based on Ethereum blockchain at Consensys. Having lived in the US, Asia, and Europe, Jain has worked extensively with Global 2000 customers and partners driving innovative and disruptive solutions.Jain has two teenage boys and enjoys spending time with his family and friends. He has a passion for history and has traveled to historical sites in Egypt, China, Cambodia, Vietnam, India and the UK. Traveling to over 50 countries for business and leisure, he has explored and experienced many cultures. He enjoys playing squash and is now working to improve his golf game.About SirqulSirqul™ ( http://www.sirqul.com ) provides an Engagement-as-a-Service (EaaS) IoT Platform to drive operational efficiency, rapid innovation, and create new revenue streams. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Sirqul is led by Robert Frederick, the original technical founder of Amazon’s first forays into Secure Mobile Commerce (Amazon Anywhere) and Amazon Web Services (AWS). At the foundation of Sirqul’s platform are over 400 service endpoints and multiple starter kit templates for rapidly creating IoT solutions with a building block approach. From the smallest development teams to the Fortune 100, innovative organizations use Sirqul to reduce the time from AI, ML, and IoT inspiration to reality.



