Trendy ‘Best of Los Angeles Award’ Community Passes 5,000 Member Mark

The purpose of the BoLAA community is to spotlight the best businesses of all kinds in Los Angeles to our members.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Best of Los Angeles Award” (BoLAA) community, a group formed to celebrate the best people, places, and things in the city of Los Angeles, has officially exceeded the 5,000-member mark according to BoLAA coordinator, Aurora DeRose.

“The purpose of the BoLAA community is to spotlight the best businesses of all kinds in Los Angeles to our members,” states DeRose, “our slogan remains, no ads, no B.S., only the best.”

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of professional members living and working in Southern California. It currently has over 5,100 members, with many more joining the page every day.

“In the last year I have really enjoyed this “Best of Los Angeles Award” community. I have discovered many outstanding people, places and things within my diverse city that I would have never known about,” commented Lance T., a professional from Marina Del Rey, CA.

“5,000 members? Wow. I can’t believe it,” exclaims Ben S., a follower of the page for the last year, “It’s going to be exciting to see how the page continues to grow and develop as its audience and impact reach further. I can’t wait!”

Every week, thousands of professionals from all over Southern California visit the page to seek out information and guidance regarding purchase decisions. Members from Glendale to Marina Del Rey, from Hancock Park to Studio City, from Burbank to Malibu, from West Hollywood to Pasadena, from Santa Monica to Encino, from Chinatown to Sherman Oaks, from Hermosa Beach to Pacific Palisades, and so on, use this informational site and often refer to it as an “invaluable resource”.

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” concludes DeRose.



To become a free member of the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community, simply visit this page and click “like”

https://www.facebook.com/BestofLosAngelesAward/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.