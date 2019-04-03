STAY ALERT COFFEE LOVERS, SOMETHING BIG IS BREWING - New Steeped Coffee Works Like Tea Bag, Brews Like Gourmet Coffee

New! Steeped Coffee uses Single-Serve Compostable Bag That's Environmentally Friendly with Gourmet Fresh Brewed Taste- Strong, Medium, Light & De-Caf Available

SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step aside, coffee pods. Take a rest, instant coffee. There’s finally a single-serve option available in the world of high-end coffee, and it’s quickly becoming a game changer.Santa Cruz-based startup Steeped, Inc., one of the most promising and innovative companies in the industry, has launched its revolutionary Steeped Coffee brewing method to serious coffee drinkers across the nation. Brewed similar to tea, Steeped Coffee’s nitro sealed Steeped Bags, along with their guilt-free packaging made using renewable and compostable materials, achieve the unthinkable: freshly ground specialty coffee in a single-serving. Best of all, it’s barista-approved.Steeped Coffee launched when serial entrepreneur and coffee lover Josh Wilbur decided to combine the convenience of a single-serving brew method with the premium quality of ethically sourced coffee. Wilbur wanted to redeem the environmental dilemma created by wasteful coffee pods. Happy to do the math, Wilbur points out over 10 billion unrecyclable pods accumulate in landfills each year – enough to wrap around the earth more than 110 times if placed side-by-side. Moreover, each type of pod depends on expensive and often moldy brewing machines, which are also unrecyclable.It took Wilbur seven years to innovate the proprietary Steeped Coffee system that delivers fresh roasted, pre-portioned, precision ground, micro batched coffee in customized Full Immersion Filters. “Premium coffee roasters have shied away from offering their specialty beans in single-serve packaging because it’s been nearly impossible to keep ground coffee fresh, which quickly ruins the taste,” said Wilbur. “With our Nitro Sealed bags, oxygen is replaced with nitrogen, so the coffee stays fresh as if it was ground moments ago.”“Steeped Packs are the easiest way to make a delicious cup of coffee,” Wilbur Says. “You shouldn't need to perform chemistry before you’ve made your coffee.” Simply steep each Steeped Bag in hot water for about five minutes to allow the coffee to develop its distinctive body and flavor. There is no machine, no noise, no cleanup, no destructive waste.As for flavor? Even the most discerning coffee connoisseurs in the industry are singing the praises of Steeped Coffee. Barista Magazine is a believer: “Like a tea bag—but for coffee? This new product from Steeped Coffee might just be one of our fave new ways to brew coffee on the road.”“Finding Steeped has changed my coffee drinking life,” raved one reviewer on Producthunt.com. “It's my favorite new brewing method and I can't believe more people haven't heard of this yet. It is going to be huge.”Entrepreneur’s Handbook concurs: “You’re likely going to see the Steeped Coffee methodology in hospitals, offices, hotels — places where single-serve coffee reigns — and perhaps on your next flight.Features of Steeped Coffee include:• 100% Specialty Coffee: quality coffee ethically sourced directly from farmers• Nitro Sealed: removes oxygen, stopping the clock on freshly ground beans• Ultrasonic Edges: no glue, staples, or wasted materials for max steeping• Full Immersion Filter: non-GMO filters that regulate ideal water-in and maximum flavor-out• Guilt-Free Packaging: made using plant-based renewable and compostable materials• Micro Batching: roasted locally in small batches• Precision Ground: consistent water-cooled grinding to the micron• Pre-Portioned: consistent SCA recommended water-to-coffee ratios• Just Add Water: single-serve convenience with no machines required• Barista Approved: tested by multiple independent specialty coffee Q-graders for freshness, quality, and tasteThe Steeped Coffee brand is available in five roasts: light, medium, dark, French roast, and a single-origin Swiss Water Process decaf. You can get your hands on Steeped Coffee packs at www.steepedcoffee.com , various luxury hotels, top company break rooms, by asking your local retail stores to start carrying Steeped, or through any of the partnered specialty roasters now offering their own Steeped Packs with their coffee.With so many coffee gadgets, machines, and accessories flooding the market these days, this simple unplugged Steeped Coffee brewing method might be just what you're looking for to take your moment, while at home, at work, or on-the-go.About Steeped CoffeeSteeped Coffee is the most convenient way to make a cup of delicious coffee. Steeped, Inc., based in Santa Cruz, California, is a B-Corp (Benefit Corporation) focused on Purpose Beyond Profits.



