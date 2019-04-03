CMSC Annual Meeting Hosts Two New Contests for Multiple Sclerosis Patient Care

"Design For Rehabilitation” & “CMSC Neuroinnovator” competitions will be featured at the CMSC Annual Meeting, May 28 – June 1, in Seattle, WA.

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) is proud to announce two new competitions showcasing innovative technologies that will improve the quality of life for people with MS. The “Design For Rehabilitation” and “CMSC Neuroinnovator” competitions will be featured at the CMSC Annual Meeting, May 28 – June 1, at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, WA. The CMSC Annual Meeting is the largest educational conference and professional development event for all healthcare clinicians, researchers, scientists and professionals in training engaged in the MS field.

“Design for Rehabilitation – Take the Challenge,” is a competition for health care professionals to collaborate with engineering students to design and fabricate an assistive device specifically for people living with MS.

The teams will consist of at least one MS health care professional such as a neurologist, physical therapist, or occupational therapist; one engineering student; one faculty advisor; and a MS patient. Each team will identify a problem or challenge faced by the MS patient and create a suitable solution, device or invention designed to address the problem. The teams will then present their entries in a five-minute video and poster that will be showcased at the CMSC Annual Meeting.

Entries will be judged on functionality, quality, impact, presentation and team effort. The “Design for Rehabilitation” contest is being led by Christopher C. Luzzio, MD, University of Wisconsin.

The “CMSC Neuroinnovator” competition is being presented in collaboration with Dr. Darin T. Okuda from the University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center. The primary purpose of this competition is to promote innovative ideas that will ultimately lead to the design and creation of a mobile application aimed at improving patient education, care, and/or the future of multiple sclerosis management.

Independent investigators, multi-disciplinary team collaborations, and manufacturers are encouraged to participate. Entries must include a one-page letter of intent (LOI) highlighting the proposed idea, explaining how the technology solution addresses an unmet need in MS, and detailing the value added by the idea. Applications will be scored based on the degree of innovation, quality of submitted content, value to patients, and future potential.

Three finalists will be selected from the submitted applications and will be invited to present their ideas live in front of a panel of judges at the CMSC Annual Meeting in Seattle, WA. The Grand Prize winner will receive $1,000 and title of “2019 CMSC Neuroinnovator” along with assistance from CMSC in collaboration with the UTSW Neuroinnovation Program in the final design, support for programming, and launch of the winning mobile application.

“We are excited to support and host these new contests at the CMSC Annual Meeting and celebrate ingenuity and innovative technologies that will benefit those living with MS,” said June Halper, CEO, CMSC.

The CMSC Annual Meeting includes a full agenda of lectures, clinical courses, symposia, workshops, roundtables, panel discussions, posters and platform presentations and focuses on 12 content areas: advocacy; comprehensive care; disease management; neuroscience/environmental factors; nursing; psychosocial: cognition, depression; rehabilitation; research; skills development; symptomatic management; technologic advances; and wellness “More About MS,” a one-day educational forum designed for those living with and affected by MS, will take place Friday, May 31st, in conjunction with the CMSC Annual Meeting.

For more information on the two CMSC contests, “Design for Rehabilitation” and “CMSC Neuroinnovator,” visit: https://cmscscholar.org/2019-annual-meeting-of-the-consortium-of-multiple-sclerosis-centers/#contests. To register for the CMSC Annual Meeting, May 28-June 1 in Seattle, WA, visit: www.mscare.org/2019 or call 201-487-1050, ext. 103.



