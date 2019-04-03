Digital Pi Introduces PiPerformer Award At Client Appreciation Dinner High In The Sky Over Las Vegas

Rita Chen of A10 Networks Receives PiPerformer Award with Tom Grubb, Cristin Davis, and Ryan Vong of Digital Pi

The award recognizes professionals who drive best practice marketing and operations to help their companies thrive with digital transformation.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At its recent annual client appreciation dinner, Digital Pi introduced the inaugural winners of its newest award category: PiPerformers.

The PiPerformer award, submitted through a nomination process, recognizes professionals who drive best practice marketing and operations to help their companies thrive with digital transformation. PiPerformers represent the best of Digital Pi’s customers, who provide thought leadership and inspire change within their organization. The mission of the award is to shine a spotlight on customers' successes to inspire innovation in marketing.

The online nomination process allows current Digital Pi clients to get the recognition they deserve, and also gives Digital Pi employees and partners a chance to nominate customers that are exceeding their digital transformation goals.

The nomination process asked applicants if they, or someone they would like to recognize, had:

Created an amazing marketing program that brought results

Brought change to Marketing and Sales alignment

or

Used analytics to drive decisions around best practices

This year's inaugural PiPerformer winners received a trophy and bragging rights.

"We always pull out all the stops for our client appreciation events, but we really wanted to do something different to honor our clients and advocates this year. The PiPerformer awards that were announced this year recognize those who are leading others, pushing limits, and providing results. We had many submissions, which made it hard to decide, but we were excited to present 25 for our inaugural PiPerformer class," said Ryan Vong, President and CEO of Digital Pi.

This year's client appreciation event took place on March 27 at The LINQ in Las Vegas. It started with decadent hors d'oeuvres, dinner and cocktails, followed by the award ceremony. The evening concluded with a ride on the acclaimed High Roller Observation Wheel.

For a complete list of PiPerformer award recipients, please visit: http://resources.digitalpi.com/piperformers/2019-piperformers-announced-at-adobe-summit



About Digital Pi: Digital Pi is a Marketo Platinum Services Partner that helps companies get sustainable, quantifiable business ROI from the Marketo Engagement Platform. The Digital Pi Gold Standard framework helps Marketo customers establish a solid foundation to scale their marketing quickly and efficiently. Additionally, Digital Pi's Omega software is the first performance management application for Marketo to help customers optimize end-to-end performance. Digital Pi clients include, CA Technologies, Ruckus Networks, RSA and more. For more information, visit http://digitalpi.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.