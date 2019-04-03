Explore the role of Augmented Reality Technologies and Lethality at the Future Soldier Technology USA Conference 2019

Future Soldier Technology USA 2019

SMi Reports: The role of augmented reality technologies and lethality will be discussed at the Future Soldier Technology USA conference this June in Arlington.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US Army have awarded Microsoft Corp. a $480 million contract to supply prototypes of augmented reality systems, for use on combat missions and in training.This contract could eventually result in Army purchasing over 100,000 headsets, in its plans to "increase lethality by enhancing the ability to detect, decide and engage before the enemy,” according to a government description of the program.“Augmented reality technology will provide troops with more and better information to make decisions. This new work extends our longstanding, trusted relationship with the Department of Defense to this new area,” a Microsoft spokesman said in an emailed statement. (Source: Bloomberg, 28 November 2018)With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to host the Future Soldier Technology USA Conference, taking place on June 24th and 25th 2019, in Arlington, VA. The event will discuss how new technologies and agile approaches to soldier modernization can help produce a more “expeditionary, mobile, hardened, and intuitive” war-fighter.Delegates will learn about the role of augmented reality technologies and lethality, from a presentation by Colonel Travis Thompson, Chief of Staff, Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team and Director of Soldier TCM-S, US Army CDID.The presentation will be on day one on ‘The Future of Lethality: Embedding Immersive Technologies into Soldier Systems for Enhanced Capabilities’, with a focus on:• The future of lethality for the dismounted soldier: How the cross functional team for soldier lethality can deliver cutting edge advancements in soldier capability• Integrating immersive technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) into dismounted soldier technology• Supplying real time tactical data to the soldier in the wearer’s field of vision, including blue force tracking and geospatial information• Other current and future programmes aimed at enhancing soldier lethality, and the CFT’s vision for future soldier lethalityThe event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up can be downloaded online at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/einpress Plus, the speaker details have been confirmed for sponsor and exhibitor, Ultra Electronics. Their presentation is on day one on ‘Delivering Technological infrastructure at the tactical edge’, discussing:• Maintaining future systems growth and development• Enabling efficient and effective force application• Enhancing data, voice and situational awareness• Meeting current and future close combat challenges head onFuture Soldier Technology USA is the only dedicated soldier and marine equipment modernisation event in North America. For those interested in attending, there is a $200 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/einpress US DoD representatives can pre-register for free admission to the conference, which is subject to final approval.Lead Sponsor: GlenairGold Sponsor: Black Diamond Advanced Technology, Leonardo DRSSponsors: FN America, Secubit, Ultra ElectronicsFor sponsorship and exhibition packages available, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 / smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 / jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukHilton Arlington, VirginiaJune 24th & 25th 2019-----END-----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



