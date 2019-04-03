Depuy Synthes Emerges As The Largest Player In The Minor Orthopedic Replacement Implants Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Depuy Synthes was the largest competitor in the minor orthopedic replacement implants industry in 2017 with nearly 20% share of the market. Depuy Synthes is a part of the Johnson & Johnson group of companies. The company offers orthopedic and neuro products and services for joint reconstruction, trauma, spine, sports medicine, neuro, cranio-maxillofacial, power tools and biomaterials.

The global minor orthopedic replacement implants market grew from around $1.3 billion in 2013 to nearly $1.6 billion in 2017 at an annual growth rate of almost 6%. The fast growth of the global minor orthopedic replacement implants market can be attributed to the increased elderly population with arthritis, increase in advanced surgical procedures, increase in proximal humerus fractures, advanced materials for implant manufacturing, technological advances, and increasing awareness toward replacement surgery.

The minor orthopedic replacement implants industry, is restrained by the short life spans of the minor joint implants. Minor joint implants have relatively short life spans compared to hip and knee implants. The life span for shoulder and elbow replacement implants is around 10-15 years. Ankle implants are intact for 5 to 8 years; due to their short lifespan these procedures are not recommended for young people.

Minor Orthopedic Replacement Implants Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2021(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/minor-orthopedic-implants-replacement-market) from The Business Research Company is one of a new series of industry report that provides a market overview, analysis and forecasts of minor orthopedic replacement implants market size and industry statistics, minor orthopedic replacement implants market growth rates, minor orthopedic replacement implants market drivers, minor orthopedic replacement implants market restraints, minor orthopedic replacement implants market revenues, minor orthopedic replacement implants market shares and minor orthopedic replacement implants industry’s company profiles of the leading competitors. The minor orthopedic replacement implants market report describes actionable strategies for participants in the minor orthopedic replacement implants market and also identifies the most significant opportunities in the market.



Markets Covered: Minor orthopedic replacement implant market, by product segments - shoulder replacement implant market, foot & ankle replacement implant market, elbow replacement implant market, wrist replacement implants market.

Orthopedic Replacement Implant Market Companies Covered: Depuy Synthes, Wright medical Group, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Exactech, Integra.

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, Japan, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, UK, Australia, India, Spain, Russia.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data: Minor orthopedic replacement implant market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – (shoulder replacement implant market, foot & ankle replacement implant market, elbow replacement implant market, wrist replacement implant) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, regional and country analysis.

Other Information: PESTEL analysis, drivers and restraints, customer and operational insights, minor orthopedic replacement implants procedure volume and implant costs, global, by country, and by segments, competitive landscape, trends and strategies.

Strategies For Participants In The Minor Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants Industry: The report identifies a wide range of actionable strategies, including orthopedic companies focusing on developing advanced implants for minor joint procedures, and Stryker Corporations’ focus on unit specialization, acquisitions, globalization and cost transformation.

Opportunities For Minor Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants Companies: The report identifies the global, regional and country sub segments where the market will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Number of Pages: 186

Number of Figures: 84

Number of Tables: 97

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

