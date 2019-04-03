The Major Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants Market Is Forecast To Grow At An Annual Rate Of Nearly 4%

The Business Research Company

The major orthopedics joint replacement implants market is expected to grow from almost $16 billion in 2017 to more than $20 billion in 2022.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major orthopedics joint replacement implants market is expected to grow from almost $16 billion in 2017 to more than $20 billion in 2022 at an annual growth rate of nearly 4%. Growth of the market will be driven by the increasing numbers of elderly people, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity and arthritis, and increasing awareness about the importance of joint replacement surgeries. The major orthopedics implants market will be negatively affected by a shortage of skilled workers and the growing usage of novel and alternative therapies for end-stage arthritis.

The major joint replacement orthopedics implants market comprises of the market for implants used in knee and hip replacement surgical procedures. Replacements of hip and knee joints are carried out in patients suffering from chronic pain and poor functioning of hip and knee joints.

Major Orthopedic Replacement Implants Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/major-orthopedic-joint-replacement-implants-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2022) from The Business Research Company is one of a new series of industry report that provides a market overview, analysis and forecasts of major orthopedic replacement implants market size and industry statistics, major orthopedic replacement implants market growth rates, major orthopedic replacement implants market shares and major orthopedic replacement implants industry’s company profiles of the leading competitors. The major orthopedic replacement implants market report describes actionable strategies for participants in the major orthopedic implants market and also identifies the most significant opportunities in the market.

Read the Global Major Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company, for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Major orthopedic joint implants market, by type of joint – (knee replacement implant market, and hip replacement implant); by type of material - (ceramics implants market, metals implants market, and polymers implants market); by type of material combination- (metal on polymer, ceramic on polymer, ceramic on ceramic, metal on metal, and ceramic on metal); by type of fixation – (cementless, cemented, and hybrid); by facility – (in-patient care, and ambulatory care)

Major Orthopedic Joint Implant Companies Mentioned: Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Syntes, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Aesculap.

Countries: USA, Japan, Germany, France, Australia, Brazil, Italy, China, Russia, Spain, UK, India.

Regions: North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2017-2022).

Data segmentations: Major orthopedic replacement implant market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by type of joint (knee implants market, and hip implants market); by type of material (ceramics implants market, metals implants market, and polymers implants market); by type of material combination (metal on polymer, ceramic on polymer, ceramic on ceramic, metal on metal, and ceramic on metal); by type of fixation (cementless, cemented, and hybrid); by facility (in-patient care, and ambulatory care)- market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, regional and country analysis.

Other Data: Per capita average major orthopedic joint replacement implants market expenditure, global and by country, major orthopedic joint replacement implants market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; global number of major orthopedic joint replacement implants market enterprises, average major orthopedic joint replacement implants market revenue per enterprise, global number of employees in the major orthopedic joint replacement implants market, 2017.

Other Information: Major orthopedic implants market drivers and restraints, PESTEL analysis, company profiles, major orthopedic joint replacement implants cost, global, by country, by segment (by type of joint); major orthopedic joint replacement implant procedures as a proportion of total surgical procedures, global, by country, by segment (by type of joint); market trends and strategies, major orthopedic implants market customer information, key mergers and acquisitions.

Strategies For Participants In The Major Orthopedic Implants Industry: The report explains over 13 trend-based strategies for participants in the major orthopedic implants market, including developing patient-specific customized implants and instrumentation, and Zimmer Biomet’s strategy which is to strengthen its market position through acquisition and expand its product portfolio through innovation.

Opportunities For Major Orthopedic Implants Companies: The report reveals the global, regional and country sub segments where the major orthopedic implants market will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 377

Number of Figures: 141

Number of Tables: 153

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company? The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

