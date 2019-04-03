Women's Health Leader Dr. Victoria Mondloch Returns to CUTV News Radio

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hormones are the foundation of our health, but a controversial study from 2002 has pushed the science of hormones and hormone replacement treatment to the fringe of medicine.

The Women's Health Initiative was a huge research study of 200,000 women in the US, considered the be-all, end-all, landmark study of the effect of hormone replacement therapy on the leading morbidities and mortalities in women.

Seven years into the 10-year study, researchers wanted to peek at their results. The press assembled at the door for an announcement, but the doctors never emerged.

The media took this as a sign: Women, get off your hormones!!!

To this day, the Women's Health Initiative is considered the gold standard study of hormone replacement, but according to Dr. Victoria Mondloch, the study is flawed, and millions of women have suffered as a result.

Dr. Victoria Mondloch is a practicing physician with over 30 years of experience specializing in women’s health, family medicine and preventive health and wellness. An OBGYN by training, Dr. Mondloch today describes herself as a wellness physician, partnering with patients to deliver the best healthcare possible, and to her the best healthcare possible includes hormone replacement treatment.

According to Dr. Mondloch, the foundation of health is hormonal balance, which traditional western medicine too often ignores, overlooks or outright dismisses. Dr. Mondloch says hormones should be the first thing we examine.

“You get your blood work done and your doctor will look you straight in the eye and say, "Everything looks good." And you say, "Why do I still feel bad?" There's a disconnect there. The disconnect is they didn't look far enough. They didn't look at your hormone levels,” says Dr. Mondloch. “We are just beginning to understand what living beyond menopause does to our organ systems,” says Dr. Mondloch. “We have all of these modern inventions of medicine, but the only area we haven't touched is women's health.

Dr. Mondloch is the author of Full Bloom: Perimenopause, Menopause and Beyond, where she explores and debunks the myths of menopause, revealing the science behind it all.

“My confidence comes from patients who walk into my practice and tell me they cannot get satisfaction anywhere else. The average number of doctors they've seen is six to nine. And everybody is telling them they're fine, or they're prescribing medication that's making them feel worse instead of better,” says Dr. Mondloch. “The one truth that I find in every single patient walking into my office is that nobody's had their hormone levels checked; Nobody! So when I check their hormone levels to find if they're out of balance and replace their hormone in a balanced manner and all of their symptoms start going away, there's my confidence.”

CUTV News Radio will continue its ten-part radio series on women’s health leader Dr. Victoria Mondloch. Part 8 airs on Thursday, April 4th at 12pm EST / 11am CST with Jim Masters. Part 9 airs on Thursday, April 11th at 12pm EST / 11am CST with Doug Llewelyn. Part 10 airs on Thursday, April 18th at 12pm EST / 11am CST with Jim Masters.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

For more information on Dr. Victoria Mondloch, visit www.victoriajmondlochmdsc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.