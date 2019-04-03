Social Media and Branding by Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis John Huntinghouse, Director of Digital Marketing at Epic Marketing John Kanell, founder of the digital brand Preppy Kitchen

When you have your clients back, branding comes naturally.

Give them a reason to come to your Instagram account daily and be consistent about it.” — John Huntinghouse, Dir of Digital Marketing @Epic Marketing

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenwich, CT – Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing foot print of companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.Branding takes more than just putting the name out there along with 'positive' news. Understanding the client, caring about their success as a whole, is where a branding consultant makes the difference between a successful branding campaign and making a successfully branded company.Candice Georgiadis interviewed Shahob Mehr , the Social Media and Marketing Manager for William Raymond Communications. You can clearly see his sincere concern for his clients and takes his work to heart:“[T]he most interesting thing that I have faced since starting my career has to be the general assumption that being involved with social media is simply just tweeting away or posting on Instagram, as if there’s no thought put behind it. That is maybe 1% of what a Social Media manager does in his/her day. There are so many things that goes behind the scene for my career at least. It involves being in contact with graphic designers and video editors for the best quality of photos and videos. I have to be aware of any article, good or bad that is being posted about my clients, my colleagues and I discuss our partners and sponsors that I have to be mindful of when posting something. All of these things I mentioned are under a time restriction too, if a couple hours or days pass, then I lost my window of opportunity to push something out that would’ve made a huge difference in maximizing our company’s outreach.” - Shahob Mehr responding to one of Candice Georgiadis' interview questions.When the reverse is the case, you are a company looking to increase your audience, the same applies. Candice Georgiadis and John Kanell cover this specific case in their interview:“Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?I’ve had some cakes just fall over and collapse when I had finally finished decorating them. I ended up sharing the fails with my audience and learned that they want to see what really happens behind the camera, not just the polished end product. Honesty and relatability are crucial factors in developing an authentic relationship with your audience.” - John Kanell, founder of the digital brand Preppy Kitchen Both the corporate and the consumer side want to see genuine concern, honesty and integrity.Having a knack at getting 'behind the scenes' during an interview, Candice Georgiadis brings out information on who had a major impact for John Huntinghouse, Director of Digital Marketing at Epic Marketing:“Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂If I could sit down for breakfast with anyone, it would definitely be Ed Catmull without a doubt. It’s easy to highlight all of his successes now and everything that he has accomplished at Pixar and at Disney but it is his story prior to reaching that success that has always intrigued me.I always recommend to all of my students to read “Creativity Inc.” that Catmull wrote because I love how he lays out the creative process or put in another way, process of creating new things. This has had major ramification on my life as I apply those principles to almost every aspect of what I do (family, personal, clients, agency work etc.)” comments John Huntinghouse.In another part of the interview with John Huntinghouse, Candice Georgiadis pulls out some very powerful ideas on how to take your social media footprint to a whole new level:“2) Create a real paradigm shift: If you want to grow your following on Instagram for your business, you need to stick out. Do you do photography? Do you post amazing photos on your account with very little engagement and followers? Well join the club. Just posting amazing photos onto Instagram alone will not cut it. The reason is because as amazing as your photos may be, there are a bazillion other talented photographers are also sharing their amazing photos on Instagram as well.Photographer Seth Casteel stood out and really made a name for himself by capturing photos of dogs catching jumping into the water catching different objects. He created a paradigm shift by photographing dogs in a new way that hadn’t been photographed before. Is he the most talented photographer in the world? Of course not but he now has over 118k followers on Instagram and has created a cult following simply by taking something old (photographs of dogs) and presenting them in a new light.” - John Hungtinghouse interview. You can read the rest over at http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ A combination of heart and soul drives successful social media marketing where success is measured in the lives touched and companies built, not just on the short term 'project' view, but the 35,000 foot view, where the lasting results can be seen.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. 