Kristin Luck Launches "ScaleHouse" and Expands Services For Guiding Marketing and Analytics Companies Through Growth

Newly branded consultancy adds Jackie Rousseau-Anderson to team; helps executives scale and monetize their businesses

ScaleHouse provides new opportunities to make an even greater impact on the growth and, ultimately, successful exit for firms in the marketing and analytics sector.” — Kristin Luck

BEND, OR, USA, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristin Luck has launched ScaleHouse , a newly branded management consultancy to guide marketing and analytics companies through all stages of growth. With the addition of growth consultant, Jackie Rousseau-Anderson, and new services in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), growth financing and recapitalization, ScaleHouse is the first firm in the research industry to provide a comprehensive range of consulting, advisory and investment banking services to support companies at any point along the growth continuum.Kristin said, “Through my consulting work with high growth firms in the data, technology and market research verticals over the past four years, I could see that executives need one trusted team for unlocking and executing their company's growth potential. Other 'consultants' may offer standalone solutions that address marketing or sales or operations but they don't really understand, and fully address, the complete challenge of scaling, and oftentimes turning around, a business."She continued, "Bringing Jackie on board, obtaining my investment banking license and aligning with Oberon Securities provides new opportunities to make an even greater impact on the growth and, ultimately, successful exit for firms in the marketing and analytics sector."ScaleHouse offers comprehensive support for companies through every stage of growth, from guiding emerging brands through the ins and outs of scaling to helping mature companies exit through M&A services.ScaleHouse's services include:- Applying domain expertise, industry relationships and depth of experience in growing data driven B2B firms and emerging CPG and direct-to-consumer brands.- Identifying new expansion opportunities and optimizing strategies and systems for emerging and established B2B companies- Growth financing and recapitalization services, along with a full suite of M&A services, in partnership with Oberon Securities (Member, FINRA/SIPC)ScaleHouse is able to more effectively respond to market demand through the addition of growth consultant, Jackie Rousseau-Anderson. Jackie will leverage her comprehensive experience in the industry to help Luck and the company better serve its client base. She says, “When you’re trying to optimize your company for growth you want a trusted resource who understands theory but also draws from experience. You need someone who’s been in the trenches, can empathize with the challenges you’re facing and can unlock your and your team's potential. My and Kristin's experiences and expertise match perfectly to deliver our clients that support, no matter what part of the organization is challenged."Jackie's strategic consulting focuses on the intersection of people and operations to help companies and individuals identify their strengths and accelerate growth. Before joining Scalehouse, she served in leadership roles at companies including Simmons Research, J.D. Power and Associates, and Forrester Research She serves as the head of WIRe (Women in Research)’s Boston chapter and sits on the American Cancer Society's Young Executive board. She holds an M.S. from Boston University and a B.A. from Boston College.For more information on ScaleHouse, visit: https://www.scalehouse.consulting/ Media contact: Marie Melsheimer, marie@campbellconsulting.com, 541-815-3951



