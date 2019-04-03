With Orange Innovative Solutions Limited, SMEs Can Get Rid of The Pain of The Billing Operations For Just € 20 a Month

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small and Medium Business are striving to grow and they need to focus on generating revenues with the highest level of efficiency. They neither have the luxury nor the resources to waste time in operations.

Billing and Invoicing could be very time consuming operation that really requires to be managed by software. The dilemma that SMEs may have is, the limited available budget vs. the need of such software.

Orange Innovative Solutions Limited based in London, UK has launched a new Billing Software that gives the best of both worlds: Web Based, Professional, Full of Features and for as low as € 10 a month per license

Orange Billing Software tackles the main challenges that SMEs face with regards to generating, tracking and communicating seamlessly branded quotations, invoices and payments. The user can generate and track sales orders and expenses with attaching its documents as well. The software helps the user to know the conversion rate between the issued quotations to sales orders to invoices while tracking the company’s Accounts Receivable. The Software is powered by different communication tools: The user can create his own customized templates for Email and SMS communication.

The software is web-based software that gives the flexibility that different users can access it and use it in parallel with different staff access privileges.

“ We are very glad with the launch of this software. We fully understand the challenges that SMEs face everyday. They always need to be in control of their operations and look professional, organized, reliable and efficient in front of their clients especially when it comes to billing and invoicing whilst they have limited budgets. Simply, that we are trying to do here” Commented Orange Innovative Solutions Limited CEO



The software is offered now through https://orangeinnovative.co.uk for €10 a month per license with a minimum of two licenses.

Billing and Invoicing Software Video



